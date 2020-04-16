Thursday, April 16
The Written World: Virtual Editions: 6-8 p.m. Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect and share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops and more. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to our Thursday night writing extravaganza!
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. Three simple guided meditations that can be practiced by anyone. With regular practice, these meditations help us to experience mental clarity and inner peace by meditating on our mind itself. Each class will include a short teaching on a specific meditation tip as well as how to integrate that meditation into your daily life. epc@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
TILT: The Virtual Experience: 12 p.m. Dark Sky Aerial has partnered with the Flagstaff Family Food Center. Join Dark Sky Aerial and donate to support a critical service in the Northern Arizona community. Starting on Monday, April 13, and ending on Friday, April 17, Dark Sky Aerial will release one scene of TILT: Truth is a Vantage Point, per day in sequential order on www.darkskyaerial.org. $15 donation to FFFC Suggested. http://www.darkskyaerial.org.
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee | HST Examines the Tarantula Nebula: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. In a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), this episode looks at key astronomical research that HST enabled. Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall will speak with Lowell Astronomer Dr. Deidre Hunter, who will tell us about how she used HST to reveal the nature of the supermassive star cluster at the heart of 30 Doradus (the Tarantula Nebula) in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9 a.m. https://youtu.be/-qaX7TlLSME.
Libby's Local DIY Bath + Body Night via Zoom: Bath Bombs: 5:30-7:30 p.m., tickets $35. A fun crafty class led by Libby’s Local Soap & Sundries. In this class you will be given all the materials you need to make 3-4 bath bombs. You will create a recipe, that you can use at home to recreate your bath bombs anytime you want, and you will be guided through the entire process in a fun and informative way. Join us for a fun, crafty and rewarding experience. Pick up your kit at Flagstaff General Store and join me for the live virtual workshop. You will receive the password to join either with the purchase of your kit or with purchase of a ticket. I will also record the workshop so you can view it later on your own time.
Friday, April 17
Writers Who Lunch: Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave!
