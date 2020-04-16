Streaming | Cosmic Coffee | HST Examines the Tarantula Nebula: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. In a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), this episode looks at key astronomical research that HST enabled. Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall will speak with Lowell Astronomer Dr. Deidre Hunter, who will tell us about how she used HST to reveal the nature of the supermassive star cluster at the heart of 30 Doradus (the Tarantula Nebula) in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9 a.m. https://youtu.be/-qaX7TlLSME .

Libby's Local DIY Bath + Body Night via Zoom: Bath Bombs: 5:30-7:30 p.m., tickets $35. A fun crafty class led by Libby’s Local Soap & Sundries. In this class you will be given all the materials you need to make 3-4 bath bombs. You will create a recipe, that you can use at home to recreate your bath bombs anytime you want, and you will be guided through the entire process in a fun and informative way. Join us for a fun, crafty and rewarding experience. Pick up your kit at Flagstaff General Store and join me for the live virtual workshop. You will receive the password to join either with the purchase of your kit or with purchase of a ticket. I will also record the workshop so you can view it later on your own time.