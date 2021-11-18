Friday, Nov. 19

'Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time' Film Premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of acclaimed new documentary “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time” showing Nov. 19-24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time” is the touching, long-in-the-works film directed by industry masters Robert B. Weide (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Don Argott (The Art of the Steal), tracing the life and career of famed novelist and humorist Kurt Vonnegut, who died in 2007 at age 84. “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 19-24. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 22 and 24. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.