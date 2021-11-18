Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Todd Miller: Build Bridges Not Walls: 12 p.m. Join us for a reading by Todd Miller from his latest book, Build Bridges, Not Walls: A Journey to a World Without Borders. Miller writes a weekly post for The Border Chronicle. He has researched and written about border issues for more than 15 years, the last eight as an independent journalist and writer. He resides in Tucson, but also has spent many years living and working in Oaxaca, Mexico. His work has appeared in the New York Times, TomDispatch, The Nation, San Francisco Chronicle, In These Times, Guernica and Al Jazeera English, among other places. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP to receive Zoom details: http://eepurl.com/hLlrG1. NAU Liberal Arts (Building 18) room 120.
Moving Through Grief - A Devised Theatre Performance: An original tale created by the students of NAU's Department of Theatre that explores grief through abstract storytelling and theatricalized image, movement, poetry, and spoken word. In the Studio Theatre - located in NAU's Performance and Fine Arts Building. November 18-21 -- Nov 18, 19, 20 @ 7:30 p.m.; Nov 20, 21 @ 2 p.m. Youth and students: $10. Seniors and NAU employees: $15. General adult: $17.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Friday, Nov. 19
Friday Fish Fry: 5 p.m., American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff. Come and enjoy a delicious Fish Fry Dinner! Shrimp and chicken also available. And for entertainment: Karaoke! Hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary.
'Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time' Film Premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of acclaimed new documentary “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time” showing Nov. 19-24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time” is the touching, long-in-the-works film directed by industry masters Robert B. Weide (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Don Argott (The Art of the Steal), tracing the life and career of famed novelist and humorist Kurt Vonnegut, who died in 2007 at age 84. “Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck In Time” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 19-24. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 22 and 24. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
