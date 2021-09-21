'Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster" on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Beginning just before his debut as Frankenstein's creation, "Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster" compellingly explores the life and legacy of a cinema legend, presenting a perceptive history of the genre he personified. His films were long derided as hokum and attacked by censors, but his phenomenal popularity and pervasive influence endures, inspiring some of our greatest filmmakers into the 21st Century, among them Guillermo Del Toro, Ron Perlman, Roger Corman and John Landis, all of whom and many more contribute their personal insights and anecdotes. It's often noted that in life Karloff was totally unlike his onscreen persona. Colleagues recall his professionalism, kindness and self-depreciating sense of humor. But, while chronicling his career, "Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster" also examines the secretive side of Boris, areas he wouldn't discuss even with close friends. "Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.