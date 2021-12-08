Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Flagstaff Premiere: 'Love is Love is Love': The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new film “Love is Love is Love” on Wednesday, Dec. 8 as part of the festival’s monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. “Love is Love is Love” boasts an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast, including Rita Wilson, Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Maya Kazan, Kathy Baker and more, and is directed by Eleanor Coppola. “Love is Love is Love” is three stories that explore love, commitment, and loyalty between couples and friends. This Flagstaff Cinema Series Event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff. “Love is Love is Love” will be shown at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 6 p.m., 419 N. Mogollon St. Attend a free Home Energy Efficiency Workshop and receive a free home energy efficiency kit! Registration required. For additional details or registration, please visit https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/1628/Energy-Efficiency-at-Home

PIONEER PAINTER: The life of Arizona desert impressionist Effie Anderson Smith (1869-1955): 6-7 p.m. Virtual event. The largest public display of paintings by early Arizona desert impressionist Effie Anderson Smith (aka Mrs. A.Y. Smith) is in the Douglas-Williams House Museum. The largest public display of paintings by early Arizona desert impressionist Effie Anderson Smith (aka Mrs. A.Y. Smith) is in the Douglas-Williams House Museum, managed by the Douglas Historical Society. Known during her mature years as "Dean of Arizona Women Artists," Effie painted hundreds of canvases 'en plein air,' which she displayed and sold while talking at Arizona's women's clubs, and at galleries from Los Angeles to the Grand Canyon, in Phoenix, Tucson and El Paso, and in Washington DC, Philadelphia and New York during the 1930s. This will be a lively presentation rich in photos and images of Effie's paintings, accompanied by brief anecdotes of her life in the mining camp of Pearce and the colorful Arizona personalities she associated with as Arizona's Pioneer Painter. This program is part of “Arizona History On The Road” a partnership between the Arizona Historical Society and Certified Historical Institutions throughout the state. Register at azhs.org/calendar.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Thursday, Dec. 9

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0