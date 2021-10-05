Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Walk with JWalkers: 8-9 a.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; Join the JWalkers every Tuesday in September for an easy and interesting around the neighborhoods near the Adult Center;
CAL/SBS Film Series: The Last Picture Show: 7-9:30 p.m.; Cline Library, 1001 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The College of Arts & Letters/College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Film Series continues to celebrate the films that turned 50 this year with a screening of The Last Picture Show; https://go.evvnt.com/892842-0.
Let Them Speak: Voices of Armenian Genocide Refugees: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; Join the Martin-Springer Institute for a lecture by post-doctoral fellow Asya Darbinyan, as she examines first-hand accounts of the Ottoman Empires attempt at mass murder during the first world war; https://go.evvnt.com/892822-0.
Zach Winters Music: WINTERS MIGRATION: 7-11 p.m.; House Show, Flagstaff; After a year in hibernation the Winters are migrating once again! Most shows will be outside unless otherwise indicated. Bring a blanket, snacks & drinks and come for a chill evening of music and stories. Zach Winters is a naturalist—his work and life often woven together. Winters’ songs resonate with the sacred and the commonplace—companionship, wrestling with the divine, passing seasons, and the pursuit of a tangible beauty. His music has more kinship to the poetry of Frost and Tagore than to his contemporaries. His debut, A Long Intermission, was recorded simply in his bedroom and released in 2004 mostly to friends and family. But over the years, Winters has honed his songwriting and DIY approach, garnering praise from voices like Paste Magazine and self-producing five full-length albums as well as a handful of EPs and other projects. Winters’ efforts have most recently culminated in a more luxuriant variety of indie-folk on his new crowd-funded record, To Have You Around.https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102852206?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.
'Tony Curtis: Driven to Stardom' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present "Tony Curtis: Driven to Stardom" on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Tony Curtis: Driven to Stardom" is the second film in an eight-week tribute to "Men in Hollywood" series featuring a different male celebrity each week. Tony Curtis, the man who influenced Elvis Presley and James Dean, was one of the very first teen idols and one of the last real movie stars. From his difficult upbringing in the Bronx, where he was born Bernie Schwartz, to his unprecedented fame and infamous way with women, "Tony Curtis: Driven to Stardom" presents Curtis's life in all its rags to riches glory. "Tony Curtis: Driven to Stardom" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Tools for Managing Groundwater: Examples from Around the West:
12-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; In this final installment of our webinar series, reimagine how we can protect the precious groundwater resources we have today by learning about what works in other locations throughout the West; https://go.evvnt.com/878314-0.
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: Caramel (Arabic): 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester will celebrate award-winning films from across the globe in nine different languages. Free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/892846-0.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
