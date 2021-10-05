Zach Winters Music: WINTERS MIGRATION: 7-11 p.m.; House Show, Flagstaff; After a year in hibernation the Winters are migrating once again! Most shows will be outside unless otherwise indicated. Bring a blanket, snacks & drinks and come for a chill evening of music and stories. Zach Winters is a naturalist—his work and life often woven together. Winters’ songs resonate with the sacred and the commonplace—companionship, wrestling with the divine, passing seasons, and the pursuit of a tangible beauty. His music has more kinship to the poetry of Frost and Tagore than to his contemporaries. His debut, A Long Intermission, was recorded simply in his bedroom and released in 2004 mostly to friends and family. But over the years, Winters has honed his songwriting and DIY approach, garnering praise from voices like Paste Magazine and self-producing five full-length albums as well as a handful of EPs and other projects. Winters’ efforts have most recently culminated in a more luxuriant variety of indie-folk on his new crowd-funded record, To Have You Around.https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102852206?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.