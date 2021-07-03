Land That I Love, Celebrating America Through Music: 5:30-7 p.m. Ft. Tuthill Fairgrounds , Flagstaff. Flagstaff Community Band and Master Chorale of Flagstaff join forces for a patriotic concert at the fairgrounds. This concert is a great way to celebrate live music and our country! Join us at the fairgrounds where you can enjoy the music, walk through the Military Museum, enjoy food trucks, and celebrate with friends and family. Bring a lawn chair so that you can safely space. No ticket is needed and the event is FREE! http://www.flagstaffcommunityband.com .

'Rockabye Worlds' Live on Stage: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival proudly presents "Rockabye Worlds", a live one-man modern musical written and composed by Paolo Scardina at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, Saturday, July 3 at 4:00 and 7:00 pm. "Rockabye Worlds" is performed by Paolo Scardina, an accomplished pianist, vocalist, composer, songwriter, and choreographer, who enacts the roles of seven characters, while playing live on a magical music box, a stage piano! This musical creation integrates the artforms of songwriting, composing, piano playing, acting and choreography into a one-man show that audiences rarely see, in a contemporary jazz style that will make you smile out loud and weep with wonder. Tickets for the show are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. All tickets include a Q&A with Paolo Scardina on stage after the show. Call 928-282-1177 to order tickets by phone or visit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre box office located at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$25 in advance; $30 at the door. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.