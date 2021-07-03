Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, July 3
Fourth of July Parade: 9 to 11 a.m., downtown Flagstaff. The annual event from the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce returns. Starting at Elm & Beaver, it will go south down Beaver, turn left on Aspen to San Francisco and north on San Francisco back to Elm. For the first time in the Fourth of July parade’s long history, the Chamber will provide live feeds of the event on the Chamber’s social media pages including Facebook (https://m.facebook.com/FlagstaffChamber) and Instagram, as well as YouTube (youtube.com/channel/UC6XrfmmAieXkjgSJnkfGkUA).
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum located at the Fort Tuthill County Park is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Our annual Independence Weekend concert will feature the Flagstaff Community Band and Master Choral. Admission to the museum and concert for this event is free however, donations are encouraged.
6th Annual Bags & Beer for Benefit - Lights on the Lawn 2021: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Continental Country Club / Oakmont, 2380 N. Oakmont Drive., Flagstaff; $100; 6th Annual B3 Cornhole Tournament; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-bags-beer-for-benefit-lights-on-the-lawn-2021-tickets-157164442077.
Movies on the Square: 4-9 p.m.; Heritage Square, Flagstaff; Each summer the FDBA presents Movies on the Square, a FREE family-friendly evening on Heritage Square every Saturday July 3rd-August 28th starting at 4PM; https://go.evvnt.com/814437-0.
"Killer Keyz" Dueling Pianos - Lights on the Lawn 2021: 6-9 p.m.; Continental Country Club / Oakmont, 2380 N. Oakmont Drive., Flagstaff; $45 to $55; The talents of Kirk Garrett and Rich Wyman return in 2021 for their outstanding, by-request songs and all ages' comedy; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/killer-keyz-dueling-pianos-lights-on-the-lawn-2021-tickets-157181890265.
Land That I Love, Celebrating America Through Music: 5:30-7 p.m. Ft. Tuthill Fairgrounds , Flagstaff. Flagstaff Community Band and Master Chorale of Flagstaff join forces for a patriotic concert at the fairgrounds. This concert is a great way to celebrate live music and our country! Join us at the fairgrounds where you can enjoy the music, walk through the Military Museum, enjoy food trucks, and celebrate with friends and family. Bring a lawn chair so that you can safely space. No ticket is needed and the event is FREE! http://www.flagstaffcommunityband.com.
'Rockabye Worlds' Live on Stage: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival proudly presents "Rockabye Worlds", a live one-man modern musical written and composed by Paolo Scardina at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, Saturday, July 3 at 4:00 and 7:00 pm. "Rockabye Worlds" is performed by Paolo Scardina, an accomplished pianist, vocalist, composer, songwriter, and choreographer, who enacts the roles of seven characters, while playing live on a magical music box, a stage piano! This musical creation integrates the artforms of songwriting, composing, piano playing, acting and choreography into a one-man show that audiences rarely see, in a contemporary jazz style that will make you smile out loud and weep with wonder. Tickets for the show are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. All tickets include a Q&A with Paolo Scardina on stage after the show. Call 928-282-1177 to order tickets by phone or visit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre box office located at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$25 in advance; $30 at the door. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Sunday, July 4
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.- noon; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor Farmers Market; https://go.evvnt.com/792998-0.
A Flag Fourth: 2-4 p.m.; Pepsi Amphitheater, Fort Tuthill County Park, Flagstaff; Free to $20; The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents a flag-waving music spectacular celebrating Independence Day 2021!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-flag-fourth-tickets-157660034407.
VIP Experience - Lights on the Lawn 2021: 3-10 p.m.; Continental Country Club / Oakmont, 2380 N. Oakmont Drive., Flagstaff; $90 to $125; Lights on the Lawn 2021 VIP Experience; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vip-experience-lights-on-the-lawn-2021-tickets-157172572395.
