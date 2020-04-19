Sunday, April 19
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Online: Red Rock State Park, 4050 Red Rock Loop Rd. In response to COVID-19, benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces over 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. https://www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
Ask Me Anything Virtual Town Hall with Eva Putzova: 3-4 p.m. Free. Join to hear from Eva Putzova, a Democrat running for Congress in Arizona's First District.'
Virtual Painting Class with Creative Spirits: 2 p.m. For this course, we'll be painting cherry blossoms on wine glasses. For $10, you will receive a log in code to join a Zoom meeting online, where one of our local instructors provide step by step instructions of the featured painting. We recommend you have the following, but hey, if you don’t have everything, use what you do and it will still be great! Wine glass, Beer glass or Mason Jar; multi-surface paint colors- red, blue, yellow, white and black, cup of water, drying cloth, and small brushes (or even paint pens!). Please call Flagstaff Michaels 928-774-4558 to order supplies for curbside pickup! One log on per household so we can keep our classes affordable and pay our artists, please. Ticket price includes a complimentary video link for replay of the class for up two weeks!
Monday, April 20
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. With regular practice, these meditations help to relax both body and mind and lead to a deep experience of inner peace. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
NAU's Virtual Symposium April 20-24, 2020: Join us for NAU's Virtual Symposium. This university-wide celebration will feature more than 1,000 students from all disciplines sharing their creative discoveries, in-depth research and scholarly work. All are welcome—NAU students, faculty, staff, and the Flagstaff community! Learn more: https://nau.edu/undergraduate-research/undergraduate-symposium/
Tuesday, April 21
Streaming | Lyrids Meteor Shower: 9-10 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, 1400 W. Mars Hill Rd. Every year in late April, the Earth passes through the debris left by Comet Thatcher, and this creates the Lyrid meteor shower. Join Lowell Observatory for a live stream of the Lyrids, hosted by meteor expert, Dr. Nick Moskovitz. We'll use the All-Sky Camera at the Lowell Discovery Telescope to hunt for meteors together. After that, you'll be ready to find more on your own, when the Lyrid meteor shower peaks in the hours before dawn. 9 p.m. sharp. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/hgvGBY9-_l4.
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Gerard van Belle: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, 1400 W. Mars Hill Rd. Significant advances in instrumentation have greatly expanded our ability to explore the universe around us. Lowell astronomer Dr. Gerard van Belle will give a tour of some instrumentation projects at Lowell Observatory that have continued to march forward in the past few months. This includes the robotic Titan Monitoring Telescope, a new camera for the Lowell Discovery Telescope, and a prototype instrument for a space telescope to be tested in the lab.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/ezH0DBww-TE.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave! www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
