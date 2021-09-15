Thursday, Sept. 16

Clark 125th Anniversary: Join us for a Livestream celebration of the 125th anniversary of the historic Clark Refractor! Starting at 8 p.m., Lowell Historian Kevin Schindler will discuss the evolution of the Clark Refractor’s tracking system, from an old clock drive to Rube Goldberg-like governor to modern stepper motors. Lowell educators at the Clark Refractor will then share live views of the planet Jupiter, which Percival Lowell and EC Slipher studied more than a century ago. Finally, Lowell Astronomer Dr. Amanda Bosh will join Schindler to discuss this historic research of Saturn and how it compares to her modern-day studies. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=steE_4sWWu0.

'Created Equal' premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words” on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Although Clarence Thomas remains a controversial figure – loved by some, reviled by others – few know much more than a few headlines and the recollections of his contentious confirmation battle with Anita Hill. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.