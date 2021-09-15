Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Flagstaff Sustainability Leaders Course City of Flagstaff Sustainability Program, 419 N. Mogollon St., Flagstaff. (928) 856-4432. Want to lead sustainable action in the Flagstaff community? Get ready to learn, meet, share, and act during the 8-week Flagstaff Sustainability Leaders course. Our training program educates and equips participants to be sustainability leaders and advocates for climate action in the Flagstaff community. Program happens on Thursdays; registration closes Sept. 15.
Wednesday Weed Pull at Picture Canyon: 7-10 a.m., Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff. 928-814-8894. Second-to-last invasive weed pull at Picture Canyon. We meet at the Picture Canyon trail head/parking lot. Wear sturdy shoes, long pants and shirts, sunscreen and a sun hat. Bring garden gloves, water and your favorite weed shovel -- or we will supply them. Pulling invasive weeds means more room and nutrients for native plants to thrive!
John Craigie with Special Guest Daniel Rodriguez 7-11 p.m., Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. Tickets $18. Greenhouse Productions & Flagstaff Arts Council present John Craigie in concert at the Coconino Center for the Arts Sept. 15, 2021.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Clark 125th Anniversary: Join us for a Livestream celebration of the 125th anniversary of the historic Clark Refractor! Starting at 8 p.m., Lowell Historian Kevin Schindler will discuss the evolution of the Clark Refractor’s tracking system, from an old clock drive to Rube Goldberg-like governor to modern stepper motors. Lowell educators at the Clark Refractor will then share live views of the planet Jupiter, which Percival Lowell and EC Slipher studied more than a century ago. Finally, Lowell Astronomer Dr. Amanda Bosh will join Schindler to discuss this historic research of Saturn and how it compares to her modern-day studies. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=steE_4sWWu0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m. Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
'Created Equal' premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words” on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Although Clarence Thomas remains a controversial figure – loved by some, reviled by others – few know much more than a few headlines and the recollections of his contentious confirmation battle with Anita Hill. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A class that develops stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/845041-0.
