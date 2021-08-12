Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, August 12
BASIS Flagstaff School Tour: 10-10:30 a.m.; BASIS Flagstaff, 1700 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; Free; Join us on any available Thursday for a campus tour!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basis-flagstaff-school-tour-tickets-159918012079.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A class that develops stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/837006-0.
S.E. Willis at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Flagstaff legend S.E. Willis performs with special guests every Thursday from 6:30-9 PM on the Charly’s stage;
Basement Beatz in the Gopher Hole: 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.; Aug. 12, Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Basement Beatz every Thursday from 10 PM-1:30 AM in the Gopher Hole.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, August 13
Jacqui Foreman at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Catch Jacqui Foreman on the Charly’s stage on Friday, August 13 from 6:30-9PM;
'Ride the Eagle' Sedona Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the hilarious and heartfelt comedy "Ride the Eagle" showing Aug. 13-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Ride the Eagle" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons and D'Arcy Carden. When Leif's (Jake Johnson) estranged hippie mom Honey (Susan Sarandon) dies, she leaves him her incredible Yosemite cabin and a "conditional inheritance." Before he can move into her picturesque cabin, he has to complete her elaborate and sometimes dubious to-do list, including some often insane personal growth tasks.Leif and Nora (his canine best friend), step into Honey's wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy. Honey's ex (J.K. Simmons) and Leif's ex (D'Arcy Carden, SNL) come along for the ride in this genuinely charming night at the movies. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Charming the Hearts of Men' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new feature "Charming the Hearts of Men" showing Aug. 13-19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Charming the Hearts of Men" features a stellar ensemble cast, including Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Diane Ladd and Sean Astin. Based on a true story, "Charming the Hearts of Men" is a romantic drama set during the politically charged early 60s where a sophisticated woman, Grace Gordon (Anna Friel) returns to her Southern home town due to the sudden death of her father and finds life as she knew it has changed. She quickly discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful. She is thrust into the uncomfortable realization that she and the marginalized women she encounters are part of a society in which they have little hope and virtually no power without a male provider.Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
