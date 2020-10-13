Wednesday, Oct. 14

Flagstaff Premiere: 'On the Rocks': 7-9 p.m. Harkins Cinemas, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the critically-acclaimed new comedy "On the Rocks" on Wednesday, Oct. 14 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. Harkins Theatres have now re-opened following CDC guidelines and social distance seating at a limited capacity, requiring masks for entering and exiting the theaters and with additional health and safety protocols in place. This special screening event will follow all of the recommended guidelines for the safety, health and comfort of our patrons. Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans star in the new, acclaimed comedy "On the Rocks," written and directed by Academy Award-winner Sofia Coppola. A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city — drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots. Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she's happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. Things nearly spin out of control when father and daughter find the chase itself, and the joyous escape it brings them, becoming irresistible. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship. This Flagstaff Cinema Series Event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff. "On the Rocks" will be shown at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.