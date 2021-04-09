Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, April 9
Starting a Business, Formation and Contracts: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk about the steps in starting a business by attorney, Lisa Thompson of Thompson Law Group, P.C. on Friday, April 9th at 10 a.m. online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://www.azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Fish Fry: 5-8 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Friday Fish Fry; https://go.evvnt.com/759227-0.
Libby's Local DIY Bath + Body Night - Candle Making: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $35; A fun crafty class led by Libby’s Local Soap & Sundries Join me for a fun, crafty and rewarding experience!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/libbys-local-diy-bath-body-night-candle-making-tickets-148694821213.
designspace: a new drive-thru sensory experience: 7-9 p.m. ASU Packard Garage (Sixth St. & Packard — Tempe), 555 S Packard Dr, Tempe. asugammage.com/designspace. The event runs from April 9-25. Drive-thru times 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.ASU Packard Garage (Sixth St. & Packard; Tempe)$40.00 per vehicle (height limit 8ft) Family-friendly event. A one-of-a-kind event celebrating innovation in art, design and production. one of Arizona State University's parking garages in a whole new light when designspace takes over the Packard Drive Structure for three weeks this spring! The sensory-rich exhibit created by Lightswitch features design installations from industry professionals, renowned structural artists HYBYCOZO and ASU's own rising stars in the field. https://www.asugammage.com/designspace.
"Quo Vadis, Aida?" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the Academy Award-nominated "Quo Vadis, Aida?" showing April 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Quo Vadis, Aida?" is nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film at this year's Oscars.Bosnia, July 1995: Aida is a translator for the UN in the small town of Srebrenica. When the Serbian army takes over the town, her family is among the thousands of citizens looking for shelter in the UN camp.As an insider to the negotiations Aida has access to crucial information that she needs to interpret. What is on the horizon for her family and people — rescue or death? Which move should she take?" Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Time" Film premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the Academy Award-nominated "Time" showing April 9-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Time" is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film at this year's Oscars. In this intimate yet epic love story filmed over two decades, indomitable matriarch Fox Rich strives to raise her six sons and keep her family together as she fights for her husband's release from the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly known as Angola. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Oscar Nominated Documentary Short Films: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premieres of the 2021 Oscar Documentary Shorts Programs April 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Now an annual film festival tradition, Sedona audiences will be able to see all of the short documentary films nominated for Academy Awards before the Oscar telecast on April 25. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, April 10
Free Tax Prep: appointment only - drop off and pick up; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - drop off and pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728965-0.
Stalking the Wild Foods Experts of Tucson: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928 774 6272; Free; Food fads come and go, but wild foods are forever. Join us to learn about the Placekeepers and Tastemakers who are experts of Sonoran Desert wild foods; https://go.evvnt.com/759958-0.
"The King and I" The Musical: 1-3:40 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud present the encore return of "The King and I" from the London Palladium Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Winner of four Tony Awards, the multi-award winning and critically acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The King And I" comes to cinemas in this unmissable event recorded live from London's iconic Palladium. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 928-282-1177.$15 general admission; $12.50 for Film Sedona members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
