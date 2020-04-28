Gathering Wild Greens: Noon. VIRTUAL. Enjoy a virtual visit to the Michael Moore Medicinal Garden at the Museum of Northern Arizona and learn how to identify and harvest nettles, a healthy wild green. Each Tuesday MNA experts share knowledge about native plants and gardening in Flagstaff. Once posted, videos remain accessible on the MNA Facebook page. MUSEUEM OF NORTHERN ARIZONA, info@musnaz.org.

Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave!

Wednesday, April 29

Live Stream: Developing a Good Heart: 6:30-8 p.m. with Gen-la Kelsang Jampa. This class is now being offered as a live stream. In this class you will learn: What are the three types of love; Why we need to improve our compassion; What is the ultimate goal of human life. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

Stand Tall -- Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Now in virtual format via Zoom. Call 928-863-0595 to receive the link.

Private Shopping at Mountain Sports Flagstaff: 24 N. San Francisco St., 24 N. San Francisco St., (928) 226-2885. 4-6 p.m., Tickets $40. Private shopping at Arizona's premier Patagonia Dealer. While we are closed for in-store browsing, we know you must be missing your downtown shops. With social distancing in mind and a clean and safe environment as the upmost priority, we will welcome one person (with up to 1 guest) in store daily for a once in a lifetime private shopping experience. $40 reservation gets you: 40% OFF store wide 1 Patagonia Black Hole Cube 2 Miir pint cups Curbside cocktail from Shift FLG (to enjoy while shopping or take home with you) 1 hour of private shopping with your personal shoppers Britni and Lisa.

