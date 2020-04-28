Tuesday, April 28
Colton Talk: Subterranean Biology Webinar: 7 p.m. VIRTUAL. Dr. Jut Wynn of the Merriam-Powell Center for Environmental Research presents a road map for protecting the ecosystems found in caves. MNA researchers have renewed a longstanding tradition of gathering to discuss scientific discoveries, theories, and questions. For now, those discussions will take place as webinars. Go to musnaz.org to register to join the discussion.
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Kyler Kuehn: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Meet an Astronomer | New Technologies for Watching the Night Sky with Dr. Kyler Kuehn. Lowell Observatory's Deputy Director for Technology, Dr. Kyler Kuehn, has spent more than a dozen years building and improving astronomical instruments in order to give astronomers the best possible "eyes" for observing the heavens. Dr. Kuehn will describe some of the technologies that he has helped to develop, from enormous digital cameras made of dozens of charge-coupled devices, to robotic "Starbugs" that precisely position hundreds of optical fibers simultaneously, to microscopic devices etched on silicon wafers that block out the emission from Earth's atmosphere and give astronomers a pristine view of distant stars and galaxies. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/6_deJT6DfkE.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. With Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Gathering Wild Greens: Noon. VIRTUAL. Enjoy a virtual visit to the Michael Moore Medicinal Garden at the Museum of Northern Arizona and learn how to identify and harvest nettles, a healthy wild green. Each Tuesday MNA experts share knowledge about native plants and gardening in Flagstaff. Once posted, videos remain accessible on the MNA Facebook page. MUSEUEM OF NORTHERN ARIZONA, info@musnaz.org.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 West Aspen Ave. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave!
Wednesday, April 29
Live Stream: Developing a Good Heart: 6:30-8 p.m. with Gen-la Kelsang Jampa. This class is now being offered as a live stream. In this class you will learn: What are the three types of love; Why we need to improve our compassion; What is the ultimate goal of human life. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Stand Tall -- Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m. Now in virtual format via Zoom. Call 928-863-0595 to receive the link.
Private Shopping at Mountain Sports Flagstaff: 24 N. San Francisco St., 24 N. San Francisco St., (928) 226-2885. 4-6 p.m., Tickets $40. Private shopping at Arizona's premier Patagonia Dealer. While we are closed for in-store browsing, we know you must be missing your downtown shops. With social distancing in mind and a clean and safe environment as the upmost priority, we will welcome one person (with up to 1 guest) in store daily for a once in a lifetime private shopping experience. $40 reservation gets you: 40% OFF store wide 1 Patagonia Black Hole Cube 2 Miir pint cups Curbside cocktail from Shift FLG (to enjoy while shopping or take home with you) 1 hour of private shopping with your personal shoppers Britni and Lisa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!