Wednesday, Dec. 15

Wednesday Bingo: 6 p.m. Come and play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available. American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. FlagstaffAL3@gmail.com, 928-773-0084.

Gopher Hole Service Industry Night & Karaoke: Sing Karaoke with Ricky Bill and Brad in the Gopher Hole starting at 9:30 p.m., with Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close ($5 drafts, wells, & wines by the glass; $3 Smirnoff flavors, PBR tall-boys, & rot-gut whisky)

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan Meeting: Thursday, Dec. 16, 6 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. We will be reviewing public comments from the open house and consider possible modifications to the draft plan on Land Use, Water, Growth and Development. Public comments will be taken at the beginning and end of the meeting. Make sure your voice is heard on the Area Plan that will guide development and zoning decisions in this area for the next 20 years! More information, including the current draft plan, can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/DPTFAreaPlan. Below the agenda on that webpage, it says “Click here” to view the draft Vision, Goals, and Policies To make comments on the draft plan, e-mail Melissa Shaw, Long Range Planner, Coconino County at mshaw@coconino.az.gov. Meeting instructions: Go to www.zoom.us, Meeting ID: 816 5384 5530, Passcode: 927172. Dial in: 1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose), use above meeting ID and passcode.

