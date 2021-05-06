Friday, May 7

"Louis van Beethoven" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed drama "Louis van Beethoven" showing May 7-13 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.The year is 1826. Ludwig van Beethoven (Tobias Moretti) faces the final stanza of his storied career. Deaf and defiant, he recalls memories of his youth, when as an eight-year-old prodigy he comes under the tutelage of the Bonn court organist, Christian Gottlob Neefe. Years later after an encounter with Mozart, the young "Louis" begins to study under Joseph Haydn in Vienna, but family tragedies and unfulfilled love leave a lasting mark that haunts him for the rest of his life. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.