Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, May 6
Family Court 101: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us on Thursday, May 6th at noon for this free online Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Probate and Estate Planning: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Do you have questions about estate planning, power of attorney, creating a will or a living trust? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Eliza Daley Read of Mangum, Wall, Stoops & Warden, PLLC online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Is My House Historic, or Just Old? 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-6272; Free; Have you ever wondered about the history of your house? Join us for an informative discussion on how to research homes and properties in Tucson and surrounding areas. Useful for all areas in Arizona!; https://go.evvnt.com/774852-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, May 7
Family Friday: Picture Canyon; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; This Friday we visit Picture Canyon, a 478-acre natural and cultural preserve just 15 minutes from downtown Flagstaff with easy trails and introduce a summer challenge to encourage families to explore; https://go.evvnt.com/735172-0.
"Louis van Beethoven" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed drama "Louis van Beethoven" showing May 7-13 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.The year is 1826. Ludwig van Beethoven (Tobias Moretti) faces the final stanza of his storied career. Deaf and defiant, he recalls memories of his youth, when as an eight-year-old prodigy he comes under the tutelage of the Bonn court organist, Christian Gottlob Neefe. Years later after an encounter with Mozart, the young "Louis" begins to study under Joseph Haydn in Vienna, but family tragedies and unfulfilled love leave a lasting mark that haunts him for the rest of his life. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"The Water Man" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed family adventure "The Water Man" showing May 7-13 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Accomplished actor David Oyelowo makes his feature directorial debut with this imaginative, family adventure executive produced by Oprah Winfrey. "The Water Man" follows a sensitive young boy as he embarks on a mission to help his gravely ill mother by locating the mythic Water Man, who may carry the secret to everlasting life. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
