Monday, May 18

Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: Red Rock State Park, 4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona. In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving its outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at website www.benefactorsrrsp.org . This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces over 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. www.benefactorsrrsp.org

Tuesday, May 19

Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Zach Hartman | Bowling for Turkeys: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Meet Zach Hartman during Bowling for Turkeys: Searching for the Triples, Quadruples and More in Wide Binary Systems. Wide stellar binaries are double stars with separations of more than 100 times the earth-sun distance. Because they are born as siblings and yet are only weakly bound to each other, they are crucial tools for astronomers wishing to study how stars are born, how they move around the galaxy and how they interact with other stars or with dark matter. How many there are, and how they end up delicately tied to each other at birth, is something we still know very little about. In this talk, Lowell Observatory Predoctoral Associate Hartman will describe how his team has discovered over 100,000 wide stellar binaries using new data from the Gaia space mission. He will discuss how our ongoing search for not just simple wide binary stars, but also complex triple stars (and quadruple stars, and more) in these systems could hold the key to revealing how wide binaries formed at different epochs and in different places in our Galaxy. You can find all of our live streams and more on our YouTube channel. https://youtu.be/R1J4GbKWfUc.