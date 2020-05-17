Sunday, May 17
Live Stream: Sunday Morning Class: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Keep the Calm: Meditations for Relaxation. The inner-peace breathing meditation helps us to be free from worries and mental discomfort, and creates a special feeling of calm in the mind. About the teacher: Gen-la Kelsang Jampa is an internationally renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition (NKT) and Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. As a senior teacher of the NKT, Gen-la has taught internationally for many years. He is well-loved for his clear and inspiring teachings, and his ability to touch people's hearts through his sincerity and loving kindness. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving its outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces over 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. https://www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
Monday, May 18
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live-stream meditations. Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: Red Rock State Park, 4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona. In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving its outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces over 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. www.benefactorsrrsp.org
Tuesday, May 19
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Zach Hartman | Bowling for Turkeys: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Meet Zach Hartman during Bowling for Turkeys: Searching for the Triples, Quadruples and More in Wide Binary Systems. Wide stellar binaries are double stars with separations of more than 100 times the earth-sun distance. Because they are born as siblings and yet are only weakly bound to each other, they are crucial tools for astronomers wishing to study how stars are born, how they move around the galaxy and how they interact with other stars or with dark matter. How many there are, and how they end up delicately tied to each other at birth, is something we still know very little about. In this talk, Lowell Observatory Predoctoral Associate Hartman will describe how his team has discovered over 100,000 wide stellar binaries using new data from the Gaia space mission. He will discuss how our ongoing search for not just simple wide binary stars, but also complex triple stars (and quadruple stars, and more) in these systems could hold the key to revealing how wide binaries formed at different epochs and in different places in our Galaxy. You can find all of our live streams and more on our YouTube channel. https://youtu.be/R1J4GbKWfUc.
Native Plants for Your Garden: Virtual. Each Tuesday, Museum of Northern Arizona experts share knowledge about native plants and gardening in Flagstaff. This week come on a virtual visit to the NAU greenhouse to see about 20 different native plants that work well in home landscaping. Many of these plants, which were raised from seed, will be sold soon to raise money for the Michael Moore Medicinal Once posted, videos remain accessible on the MNA Facebook page. info@musnaz.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/1095848760772068/.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations. Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Strengthen Your Immune System: Hypnotherapy for Multiple Sclerosis: 10 a.m.-noon. Online - Zoom video call hosted by MS Made Strong—Flagstaff Multiple Sclerosis Support Group. Sixty-minute hypnotherapy workshop. Our bodies were created to heal automatically.The placebo effect is a well-accepted example of how the mind can positively affect the body.This workshop will show you how you can activate the body's natural healing ability by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy, one of the fastest-growing fields that facilitates and promotes human change, improvement and achievement, allowing people to reach their full potential. The objective of hypnotherapy is to help patients unlock "the most powerful pharmacy of all: our own nervous systems." www.eventbrite.com/e/104560230464/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!