'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain' Film Premiere: The film tells the extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public's perception of cats forever. “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 5-9. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 7; 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 8 and 9. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Saturday, Nov. 6

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Holiday Fair: 9 a.m., American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Come by and shop for unique gifts made by local artisans. Supports Veteran services and American Legion programs. Sellers: Please call for booths.

Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0