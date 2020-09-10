Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Sep. 10
Rights for Crime Victims: 1-1:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk to review the rights of crime victims by a Crime Victims' Rights attorney from Legal Services for Crime Victims in Arizona (LSCVA) online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Friday, Sep. 11
Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater feat. Ill Divo, Jaybird, Jean Jacket: The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. Early show: 7-9 p.m., Late Show: 9:30 p.m. Don't miss out on these bands live at the Orpheum Theater, an outdoor live concert not to miss. Tickets $36-$72. For more, visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com
Landlord-Tenant Clinic: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Housing Problems? Join us for this free Legal Talk by DNA-People's Legal Services to get more information about your landlord/tenant issue or to answer general housing questions online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
'Tesla' Sedona Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Tesla" showing Sept. 11-17. Brilliant, visionary Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11, 12 and 13; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 14, 16 and 17. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.
'Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" showing Sept. 11-17. When Jimmy Carter was just a kid in south Georgia, he loved gospel music so much that he didn't need the hymn book to sing along. As it turned out, this lifelong passion for music gave him an unexpected edge as a presidential candidate. Through folk, soul, jazz, and rock 'n' roll, Carter tapped into a force that transcended racial and generational divides, and often party lines. Part-rockumentary, part-presidential portrait, "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" combines rare archival footage with era-defining live performances. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11, 12 and 13; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 14, 16 and 17. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.
Flagstaff 911 Tower Challenge 2020: Walkup Skydome — NAU, 1705 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 7-10 a.m., Tickets Free-$35. Climb 2071 steps representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers on 9.11.2020.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library online event. 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Learn more at the library's Facebook page.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
