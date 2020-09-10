Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater feat. Ill Divo, Jaybird, Jean Jacket: The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. Early show: 7-9 p.m., Late Show: 9:30 p.m. Don't miss out on these bands live at the Orpheum Theater, an outdoor live concert not to miss. Tickets $36-$72. For more, visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com

Landlord-Tenant Clinic: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Housing Problems? Join us for this free Legal Talk by DNA-People's Legal Services to get more information about your landlord/tenant issue or to answer general housing questions online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.

'Tesla' Sedona Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Tesla" showing Sept. 11-17. Brilliant, visionary Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11, 12 and 13; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 14, 16 and 17. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.