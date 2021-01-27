Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
CCC Alumni Virtual Trivia Night: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Online Virtual Event Via Zoom. You are invited to join CCC Alumni & Friends online for a virtual night of trivia and fun.This event is free and open to all CCC alumni, as well as current students, faculty, staff and friends. CCC Alumni Virtual Trivia Night5:30 — 6:30 p.m.Wednesday, January 27, 2021Online Webinar Via Zoom RSVP: to reserve your spot, submit the online registration form at this link. https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o35umNjQTW6vJ8kJgx7wPQ.For more details, please contact CCC Marketing & Events Coordinator brian.harris@coconino.edu, call (928) 226-4312 or visit www.coconino.edu/foundation.
Adult Guardianship and Conservatorship: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on how to get Legal Authority over a Diminished Capacity Adult by Alexandra Shroufe of Shroufe Law online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Toast of Flagstaff Toastmasters Virtual Open House: 12-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; 952-913-8273; Join us for our virtual open house on Wednesday, Jan 27 from 12-1 pm!;
Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Free; House too Cold? We Can Help! Attend this Online Free Workshop to Learn How; https://go.evvnt.com/730425-0.
January Facts and Firearms: 6-8 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; Free; Ask any questions you'd like about firearms, firearms laws, whatever you can come up with; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/january-facts-and-firearms-tickets-134353006459.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Winter Snow Play Clean Up: 12-2 p.m. JW Powell/Lone Tree. Join the City of Flagstaff Community Stewards Program for a Winter Snow Play Clean Up Event. Meet at JW Powell/Lonetree at 12:00 pm and then around 1:00 pm we will venture to Peakview Pullout, off HWY 180, just before Snowbowl Rd. Both locations are popular sledding spots and tend to accumulate litter. Wear weather appropriate clothing and extra traction for packed, slippery snow We will supply trash pickers, buckets, trash and recycling bags and safety vests. Questions: Marissa Molloy (928) 213-2152 or marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov.
"I'll Take Credit for That": A Mary Colter Presentation: 6-7 p.m.; 928-774-6272; Free; Some people believe that celebrated architect and designer Mary Jane Colter was a fraud. Grand Canyon Guide Haley Johnson will present both sides of the controversy and then you will decide; https://go.evvnt.com/724053-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
