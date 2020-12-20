"The Nutcracker" from the Bolshoi Ballet: 4-6:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Come and experience a holiday treasure! The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Dec. 20 when it hosts the big screen encore of "The Nutcracker" from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 4:00 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "The Nutcracker" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theater and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.