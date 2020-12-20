Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/639408-0.
Singing in the Season - a virtual celebration through song: 3-4:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 9288645887 700; The Master Chorale of Flagstaff presents a free virtual holiday concert for all December 20th at 3pm on YouTube!; https://go.evvnt.com/717438-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
"The Nutcracker" from the Bolshoi Ballet: 4-6:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Come and experience a holiday treasure! The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Dec. 20 when it hosts the big screen encore of "The Nutcracker" from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 4:00 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "The Nutcracker" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theater and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Monday, Dec. 21
Gamblers Anonymous: 6-7 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St; https://go.evvnt.com/642858-0.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636419-0.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Family Court 101: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99093145265.
