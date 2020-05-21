Thursday, May 21
The Written World Virtual Editions: 6-8 p.m. Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect and share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops and more. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to our Thursday night writing extravaganza. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual: Noon-1:30 p.m. With Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. In support of social distancing, we will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends. Check our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds for the links, or email us at Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Strengthen Your Immune System: Hypnotherapy for Cancer Patients: 1-2 p.m. Online/Zoom video call. Sixty-minute hypnotherapy workshop via Zoom video call hosted by Cancer Support Community of Northern Arizona. Our bodies were created to heal automatically. The placebo effect is a well-accepted example of how the mind can positively affect the body. This workshop will show you how you can activate the body's natural healing ability by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy, one of the fastest-growing fields that facilitates and promotes human change, improvement and achievement, allowing people to reach their full potential.The objective of hypnotherapy is to help patients unlock "the most powerful pharmacy of all: our own nervous systems." Register at athttps://cscaz.gnosishosting.net/Events/Calendar
Friday, May 22
Streaming | Guest Meet an Astronomer | Tyler Robinson (NAU) | Exoplanets: Weird and Wonderful Worlds: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Astronomers now know of thousands of worlds orbiting other stars in our galaxy. These "exoplanets" are surprisingly diverse, spanning giant planets with super-heated atmospheres to small rocky worlds with rock vapor in their air. These findings are all leading up to the discovery everyone is waiting for — another planet like our own. Meet an Astronomer welcomes guest astronomer Tyler Robinson, assistant professor at Northern Arizona University. You can find all of our live streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/aCmapSy_FOA.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving its outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces more than 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
