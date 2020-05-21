Thursday, May 21

East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual: Noon-1:30 p.m. With Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. In support of social distancing, we will be posting links to virtual writers hangouts every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime so you can get your fix of writing with friends. Check our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds for the links, or email us at Flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com .

Strengthen Your Immune System: Hypnotherapy for Cancer Patients: 1-2 p.m. Online/Zoom video call. Sixty-minute hypnotherapy workshop via Zoom video call hosted by Cancer Support Community of Northern Arizona. Our bodies were created to heal automatically. The placebo effect is a well-accepted example of how the mind can positively affect the body. This workshop will show you how you can activate the body's natural healing ability by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy, one of the fastest-growing fields that facilitates and promotes human change, improvement and achievement, allowing people to reach their full potential.The objective of hypnotherapy is to help patients unlock "the most powerful pharmacy of all: our own nervous systems." Register at athttps://cscaz.gnosishosting.net/Events/Calendar