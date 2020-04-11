Saturday, April 11

Online STEAM Second Saturdays: All About Arthropods: Arthropods are the most abundant and diverse organisms on the planet. Learn the important role in the food supply of many insects and spiders as pollinators of crops. NAU will live stream a bug show through the MNA Facebook page and participants will be able to ask questions, then download an activity to try at home..Regular museum admission applies. http://musnaz.org .

Sunday, April 12

Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The first will be a Fifty-Fifty Raffle with a 1st prize of 25% of the proceeds of the raffle, a 2nd prize of 15% of the proceeds and a 3rd prize of 10% of the proceeds. The remaining 50% will go to the outdoor classroom fund. The separate raffle will be for a number of prizes donated by local businesses. For example, you can win 2 lodging nights, tickets for local adventures and meals at local restaurants. https://www.benefactorsrrsp.org.