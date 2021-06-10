Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, June 10
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A program to develop stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/785322-0.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: Multidimensional Representation of Underserved Indigenous People: 5:30-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-2672; NAU's Summer Seminar Series, “An Open Door: Diversity in 2021” explores diversity and inclusion through multiple lenses and features engaging and timely topics; https://go.evvnt.com/790548-0.
Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles: 6-7:30 p.m.; Flagstaff, 123 Main St.; $24; Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-speed-dating-for-professional-singles-tickets-158026711147.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, June 11
THE ALL NATURAL HEALING BENEFITS OF LIGHT THERAPY: 5-8 p.m.; Roots, 3111 N. Caden Court, Flagstaff; Free; LED Light Therapy is FDA cleared to increase circulation and reduce pain. An all natural form of pain relief, plus so much more!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-all-natural-healing-benefits-of-light-therapy-flagstaff-tickets-152375464115.
Dashing Through the Snow: 7-9 p.m. Pinewood Players - Pinewood Playhouse, 395 Pinewood Blvd, Munds Park. Another leg-slapping, laugh till you cry saga of life in a small Texas town with more offbeat, zany characters than you can shake a stick at! The play is set in the "don't blink or you'll miss it, wide spot in the road" tiny town of Tinsel, TX four days before Christmas. The town's only hotel, a bed & breakfast called the Snowflake Inn run by a harried but upbeat innkeeper plays host to a bevy of "nuttier that a fruitcake" lodgers and locals who come alive on the Pinewood Playhouse stage. Don't miss this hilarious comedy! Get your tickets today! Buy Tickets online at www.pinewoodplayers.com. Tickets are also available at the Pinewood Playhouse Box Office from 10 am to noon on Saturdays and 45 minutes before all performances. Visa and MasterCard accepted. Ticket Hotline: (928) 863-9061 Pinewood Players, pinewoodplayers@gmail.com.
'Mercury: The Story of Queen's Front Man' Live Show: 7-9 p.m. Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Unify Sedona: A Rainbow Alliance to present "Mercury: The Story of Queen's Front Man" live, on stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Friday, June 11. "Mercury" celebrates the music of Freddie Mercury and Queen, a band that rocked the world and the fame, decadence, tragedy and triumph that swirled around its leader. We will rock you! "Mercury" is a "rockumentary"! It is not a look-alike sound-alike impersonation but a true story about Freddie Mercury's life and music told and narrated and performed by a cast of five incredible musicians. "Mercury" stars international opera singer and 6-time Grammy-Nominee Terry Barber who's a former member of the Grammy Award group "Chanticleer." Terry is considered the world's best countertenor with a 4 octave range like Freddie Mercury. He's performed for the Metropolitan Opera. Moscow's Svetlanov Hall and at Carnegie Hall and his voice can be heard in every major record label with a variety of artists from Madonna to the London Philharmonic. Tickets are $45 general admission; $40 for film festival members and students.Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org to order tickets online or for more information. Call the film festival office at 928-282-1177 to order by phone. The office is located at 2030 W. SR 89A, Suite A3 in West Sedona.
