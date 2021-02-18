Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Winter Snow Play Clean Up: 9-11 a.m. Crowley Pit, Flagstaff. Join the City of Flagstaff Community Stewards Program for a Winter Snow Play Clean Up Event. Thursday, February 18, 2021. Meet at Crowley Pit at 9:00am (10 miles north of Snowbowl Road. Turn left 100 yards after the 193 turnoff). This is a popular sledding spots and tends to accumulate litter. Wear weather appropriate clothing and extra traction for packed, slippery snow We will supply trash pickers, buckets, trash and recycling bags and safety vests. Questions: Marissa Molloy (928) 213-2152 or marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov
NAMI Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; A peer-led support group for those living with a mental health condition themselves or who have a friend or loved one who lives with a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/739897-0.
Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Free; House too cold? We can help!; https://go.evvnt.com/737561-0.
Women Who Brew: Megan Greenwood; 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 480-929-0292; Free; Join us for an online history happy hour with Megan Greenwood, founder of Greenwood Brewery. Explore the history of brewing and how women are breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry; https://go.evvnt.com/734001-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, Feb. 19
Family Friday: Something Fishy!: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; Learn about AZ native fish species that are threatened or endangered; https://go.evvnt.com/735151-0.
"Blithe Spirit" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed new film "Blithe Spirit"; based on a play by Noël Coward; showing Feb. 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."This wonderful film was supposed to be the opening night of our film festival this year, as this would have been our film festival week," said Patrick Schweiss, festival director. "Since we moved the film festival to June, we decided to run 'Blithe Spirit' in the theater. It is a great show!" "Blithe Spirit" features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast, including Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann and Isla Fisher. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com.
"Food Club" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the "Food Club" showing Feb. 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Three life-long girlfriends travel to Italy together to attend a cooking course in Puglia, and here they each find the opportunity to reinvent themselves. "Food Club" is a delightful combination of fine food, fine wine and friendship set in a stunning and picturesque Italian backdrop. Marie recently found herself abandoned on Christmas Eve by her husband and has been falling apart ever since. Berling has been the eternal "bacherlorette" who outwardly denies her age and lives the sweet life, all seems perfect until we find out about her complicated relationship with her daughter. Vanja is still living in the past and has never been able to move on from her late husband. The three life-long girlfriends decide to travel to Italy together to attend a cooking course in Puglia and here they each find the opportunity to redefine themselves. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
