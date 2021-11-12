Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Friday, Nov. 12

'Mass' Film Premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “Mass” showing Nov. 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Taut, gripping, and deeply insightful, “Mass” captures the emotionally freighted meeting of two couples whose lives have been sundered by the same tragic event. Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Reed Birney & Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs & Martha Plimpton) agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. “Mass” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 12-18. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Nov. 12 and 15; 1 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 13; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16, 17 and 18. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.