Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, May 11
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Streaming | Interactive Stargazing: 9-10 p.m. Interactive Stargazing | May 11thJoin Lowell Observatory educators at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo), at 9 PM PDT for a guided, interactive observing session. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14″ PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined. *Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358.
Tribal Law 101: 2-2:45 p.m. Questions about Tribal Law in Arizona? Join us for this free legal talk, providing an overview of Tribal Law by Candace French of Sacks Tierney, P.A. online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Inmigración 101: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Le invitamos a esta charla jurídica gratuita organizada por Siovhan Ayala del bufete Ayala Law Office, P.C. La presentación ofrecerá un resumen general sobre cuestiones de Inmigración, DACA (Consideración de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia), y cómo ayudar a un miembro de su familia con el proceso de inmigración. La charla será en español. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
'20 Feet from Stardom' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "20 Feet from Stardom" on Tuesday, May 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.The rousing and inspiring "20 Feet from Stardom" won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.Meet the unsung heroes behind the greatest music of our time.Millions know their voices, but no one knows their names. In his compelling film "20 Feet from Stardom", award-winning director Morgan Neville shines a spotlight on the untold true story of the backup singers behind some of the greatest musical legends of the 21st century. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Nursing Nook: 12:30-2 p.m.; Flagstaff; (928) 301-3274; A FREE weekly support group for lactating parents; https://go.evvnt.com/778098-0.
Women Wonderland: an Empowerment Night: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; The Aspen Room, 2223 E. Seventh Ave., #C, Flagstaff; $22; Women Wonderland is here!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-wonderland-an-empowerment-night-tickets-149787136357.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, May 12
Adoption: An Overview: 11-11:45 a.m. Join us for this free Legal Talk on Adoption: An Overview of Arizona Adoption Laws, Indian Child Welfare Act and Step-Parent Adoption by Jay McCarthy of McCarthyWeston, PLLC online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, May 12th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-153338187647.
Flagstaff Premiere: 'Georgetown': 7-9 p.m. Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama "Georgetown" on Wednesday, May 12 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. "Georgetown" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Academy Award winners Christoph Waltz (who also directed the film) and Vanessa Redgrave, and Academy Award nominee Annette Bening. Ulrich Mott, an eccentric social climber, seduces and marries a wealthy older widow, Elsa Brecht. Although Mott is three decades younger than his wife, they join forces to dominate the political and social circles of Washington, DC by throwing lavish events at their townhouse in the fashionable suburb of Georgetown.In the world of political intrigue and gossip dominating the social scene in Washington, few couples stood out quite like Elsa Brecht (Redgrave) and her husband Ulrich Mott (Waltz). This Flagstaff Cinema Series Event is made possible by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff."Georgetown" will be shown at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres on Wednesday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
