Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Journey to Balance: Migration and healing in three Hopi murals Exhibition": 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; $12; Large-scale paintings tell a story of the human journey through cycles of chaos and discord to places of wholeness and balance; https://go.evvnt.com/701356-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555777306.
HereAfter with Eric Retterbush and Heather Allison: 1-6 p.m.; The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., #1b, Flagstaff; Free; HereAfter is a collection of photographs reminiscent of photography styles of the past by Heather Allison and Eric Retterbrush; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hereafter-with-eric-retterbush-and-heather-allison-tickets-126620289695.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915291542.
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life; https://go.evvnt.com/639014-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639487-0.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; Free; NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/634058-0.
The Written World:6-8 p.m.; Road Brewing Co Mother, 1300 E. Butler Ave. St. 200, Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect & share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops, and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/633648-0.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639863-0.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music; https://go.evvnt.com/639574-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99094027905.
"Kinky Boots: The Musical": Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the northern Arizona encore of the lavish Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots" from London's West End on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. With songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting award-winning musical celebrates a joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit, as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! "Kinky Boots" beloved status in the West End was consolidated in its Best New Musical victory at the 2016 Olivier Awards ceremony, proving that sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out! Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Friday, Nov. 20
Friday Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m.; American Legion-Mark A. Moore Post 3, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-600-3338; Friday Fish Fry; https://go.evvnt.com/711168-0.
Family Friday: Corn: 11 p.m.- 6 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; Free; Corn has been raised by indigenous people of the Southwest for more than 4,000 years; https://go.evvnt.com/697174-0.
"Major!" Film Premiere: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Unify Sedona: A Rainbow Alliance, PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley and Northern Arizona Restorative Justice to present the premiere of "MAJOR!" Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually on November 20th; a day in which we honor and memorialize those who have been murdered because of xenophobia and transphobia. The year 2020 has been the most violent and deadliest year since 2013 for transgender and gender non-conforming people in the United States. Please join Unify Sedona, PFLAG, Northern Arizona Restorative Justice and the Sedona International Film Festival in honoring at least 32 of our transgender and gender non-conforming siblings. The event will feature a premiere screening of the award-winning documentary "MAJOR! All ticket proceeds will be donated to Peacework Medical, a free clinic in Phoenix that provides compassionate health care to all marginalized communities, especially gender transition care for those who are undocumented.We look forward to connecting to a collective humanity and touching the hearts of our LGBTQIA and Allied Communities. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Hillbilly Elegy" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new drama "Hillbilly Elegy" showing Nov. 20-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Amy Adams and Glenn Close start in Ron Howard's new film based on the inspiring true story and bestselling novel.J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he's tried to forget. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
In-Person & Live-Streamed: Seeing A World of Kindness: 7:30-9 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams, with Gen-la Jampa. Everyone who contributes in any way toward our happiness and welfare is deserving of our gratitude and respect. By looking in the mirror of Dharma, we will understand how we depend entirely upon others for our physical, emotional and spiritual well-being; and in this way, wherever we look we will see only the kindness of others. About the TeacherGen-la Jampa is an internationally renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition - International Kadampa Buddhist Union (NKT-IKBU) and the Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. Whole event - $65, Teachings only - $40ScheduleFriday, November 20thIntroduction | 7:30 - 9pmSaturday, November 21stTeaching 1 | 10 - 11:30amTeaching 2 | 3 - 4:30pmSunday, November 22ndSession 1 | 8 - 9:30amSession 2 | 11am - 12:30pmSession 3 | 4 - 5:30pmSession 4 | 7:30 - 9pmMonday, November 23rdSession 5 | 8 - 9:30amSession 6 | 11am - 12:30pmSession 7 | 4 - 5:30pmSession 8 | 7:30 - 9pmTuesday, November 24thSession 9 | 8 - 9:30amSession 10 11am - 12:30pm. $65. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/seeingaworldofkindness.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
