"Major!" Film Premiere: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Unify Sedona: A Rainbow Alliance, PFLAG Sedona/Verde Valley and Northern Arizona Restorative Justice to present the premiere of "MAJOR!" Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually on November 20th; a day in which we honor and memorialize those who have been murdered because of xenophobia and transphobia. The year 2020 has been the most violent and deadliest year since 2013 for transgender and gender non-conforming people in the United States. Please join Unify Sedona, PFLAG, Northern Arizona Restorative Justice and the Sedona International Film Festival in honoring at least 32 of our transgender and gender non-conforming siblings. The event will feature a premiere screening of the award-winning documentary "MAJOR! All ticket proceeds will be donated to Peacework Medical, a free clinic in Phoenix that provides compassionate health care to all marginalized communities, especially gender transition care for those who are undocumented.We look forward to connecting to a collective humanity and touching the hearts of our LGBTQIA and Allied Communities. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.