Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Blood Drive: American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Blood Drive. To schedule an appointment call 877-25-VITAL or visit donors.vitalant.org (Blood Drive Code: Flag). Vouchers for Fratelli's Pizza will be given out in thanks.

'Raphael Revealed' Exhibition on Screen: Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with the encore of “Raphael Revealed” on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Marking the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death, the greatest exhibition ever held of his works took place in Rome. Exhibition on Screen was granted exclusive access to this once-in-a-lifetime show. With over two hundred masterpieces, including paintings and drawings – over a hundred of which have been brought together for the first time – this major exhibition celebrates the life and work of Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino. “Raphael Revealed” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

