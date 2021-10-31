Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat: Celebrate Halloween this Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cancer Support Community Arizona’s (CSCAZ’s) annual Trunk or Treat Event at 914 N. San Francisco St. in Flagstaff. The safe and fun-filled afternoon, which will be held outdoors, is free and open to the public. Arizonans of all ages are invited to come dressed in their Halloween costumes while enjoying a Trunk or Treat “walk-thru” experience featuring plenty of treats for hungry trick-or-treaters. In addition, there will be games, fun fall activities, face painting, and balloon artists. This Halloween Trunk or Treat event gives northern Arizona residents an opportunity to support Northern Arizona University’s social work students and CSCAZ at the same time. Social work students from NAU will be running this family-friendly event for the community as part of their social training course. They are also raising money for CSCAZ at www.cscaz.org/northernarizona as part of their course grade.
Mead & Candy Pairing: 11 a.m. Drinking Horn, 108 E. Route 66. Come to the Mead Hall this Halloween and treat yourself to some flavorful fun! Choose a taster of mead flavor, choose your expert candy pairing, taste the amazingness and show off your expert skills! $1 gets you the mead and candy, but only one per person please. (But feel free to continue your pairing adventure afterwards with another taster or full glass of mead!)
Trunk or Treat: 1 p.m., American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Bring the kiddies for ghoul time! Sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary.
Sunday Bingo: Noon, at the American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Come play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Monday, Nov. 1
Tuesday, Nov. 2
CAL/SBS Film Series: A New Leaf: The College of Arts & Letters/College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Film Series continues to celebrate the films that turned 50 this year with a screening of A New Leaf. In the early 1970s there were some women screenwriters, very few women directors, and only one triple hyphenate, writer-director-star Elaine May who co-stars with Walter Matthau in her debut film, “A New Leaf,” one of the funniest movies ever, which film critic Roger Ebert described as “hilarious, and cockeyed, and warm.” Masks required. https://nau.edu/cal/film-series/
'Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story' Film Premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story” on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story” is the sixth film in an eight-week tribute to “Men in Hollywood” series featuring a different subject each week. Directed by Barry Avrich, the film features an all-star cast, including David Steinberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Dave Foley and more. “Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Virtual Come Write In: November is National Novel Writing Month, so come write in, virtually! Meet other writers, get prompts, and participate in writing sprints. To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2331. Three days prior notice is requested. For more info: libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org or http://tiny.cc/FlagNaNo
