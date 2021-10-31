Sunday, Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat: Celebrate Halloween this Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cancer Support Community Arizona’s (CSCAZ’s) annual Trunk or Treat Event at 914 N. San Francisco St. in Flagstaff. The safe and fun-filled afternoon, which will be held outdoors, is free and open to the public. Arizonans of all ages are invited to come dressed in their Halloween costumes while enjoying a Trunk or Treat “walk-thru” experience featuring plenty of treats for hungry trick-or-treaters. In addition, there will be games, fun fall activities, face painting, and balloon artists. This Halloween Trunk or Treat event gives northern Arizona residents an opportunity to support Northern Arizona University’s social work students and CSCAZ at the same time. Social work students from NAU will be running this family-friendly event for the community as part of their social training course. They are also raising money for CSCAZ at www.cscaz.org/northernarizona as part of their course grade.