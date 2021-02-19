"Food Club" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the "Food Club" showing Feb. 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Three life-long girlfriends travel to Italy together to attend a cooking course in Puglia, and here they each find the opportunity to reinvent themselves. "Food Club" is a delightful combination of fine food, fine wine and friendship set in a stunning and picturesque Italian backdrop. Marie recently found herself abandoned on Christmas Eve by her husband and has been falling apart ever since. Berling has been the eternal "bacherlorette" who outwardly denies her age and lives the sweet life, all seems perfect until we find out about her complicated relationship with her daughter. Vanja is still living in the past and has never been able to move on from her late husband. The three life-long girlfriends decide to travel to Italy together to attend a cooking course in Puglia and here they each find the opportunity to redefine themselves. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.