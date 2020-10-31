Saturday, Oct. 31

A Very Grateful Halloween Webcast with Legions of Fools: 8 p.m. Orpheum Presents. Tune in for a spooky night of Grateful Dead music with Flagship of Fools and Mario from Legion of Mario and Half Mile From Tucson! Dress up in your best costume and enjoy a Halloween performance from the comfort of your own home! Flagstaff's Flagship of Fools has been dazzling audiences for over 11 years. Their high energy tributes to Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead have made the Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash and Grateful Festival infamous! As a special Halloween treat, Mario Saravia from Tucson will be joining the Fools on lead guitar. Some of you have seen Mario with his amazing band's, Legion of Mario and Half Mile From Tucson. When Mario and Flagship of Fools combine forces, it has always been magical. We know this Halloween will be a musical milestone for all involved. The Legion of Fools will tackle the fabled repertoire of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, creating multiple special sets, one of all Jerry Garcia Band, one of all Grateful Dead and one Halloween surprise. Molly Baker, marketing.orpheum@gmail.com, (928) 556-1580.$10.00 - $20.00. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/a-very-grateful-halloween-webcast-with-legions-of-fools-123739390849/.