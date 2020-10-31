Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Bingo: 12-3 p.m. Mark A Moore Post 3 American Legion Auxiliary, 204 West Birch, Flagstaff. Come spend some time with us at the American Legion Post 3 to play of America's favorite games and win cash prizes. Mary McMillen, r.mcmillen@hotmail.com, 928-600-3338. http://flagstaffal3.wixsite.com.
A Very Grateful Halloween Webcast with Legions of Fools: 8 p.m. Orpheum Presents. Tune in for a spooky night of Grateful Dead music with Flagship of Fools and Mario from Legion of Mario and Half Mile From Tucson! Dress up in your best costume and enjoy a Halloween performance from the comfort of your own home! Flagstaff's Flagship of Fools has been dazzling audiences for over 11 years. Their high energy tributes to Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead have made the Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash and Grateful Festival infamous! As a special Halloween treat, Mario Saravia from Tucson will be joining the Fools on lead guitar. Some of you have seen Mario with his amazing band's, Legion of Mario and Half Mile From Tucson. When Mario and Flagship of Fools combine forces, it has always been magical. We know this Halloween will be a musical milestone for all involved. The Legion of Fools will tackle the fabled repertoire of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, creating multiple special sets, one of all Jerry Garcia Band, one of all Grateful Dead and one Halloween surprise. Molly Baker, marketing.orpheum@gmail.com, (928) 556-1580.$10.00 - $20.00. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/a-very-grateful-halloween-webcast-with-legions-of-fools-123739390849/.
Make a Difference Day: 8 a.m.-noon; NACET, 2225 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Free; We invite you to join us for an outdoor, socially distanced, masked Make A Difference Day on McMillian Mesa; https://go.evvnt.com/699193-0.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638657-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555745210.
Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour: 2-7:15 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 211 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-224-0518; $20; Freaky Flagstaff Foottours takes you on a 75 minute walking tour where we explore downtown Flagstaff's haunted past. Join us for spooky good time! Tours are Thur-Sun, 5:30-6:45 p.m. and 7:30-8:45 p.m.; https://go.evvnt.com/691125-0.
Trunk or Treat: 3-5 p.m.; American Legion-Mark A. Moore Post 3, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; A Halloween trick or treat event;
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639482-0.
Halloween Spooktacular: 6-9 p.m.; Flagstaff Unified School District, 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff; Free; "The Halloween Spooktacular is for all ages! There is safe, indoor trick or treating, face painting, games, a costume contest, and a haunted house!; https://go.evvnt.com/636304-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915259446.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Sunshine Session at the Orpheum Theater: Featuring Viola and the Brakemen - Early: 1 p.m.; Late: 3:15 p.m. Orpheum Presents, 15 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. With our COVID-safe protocols developed and in place, we are excited to announce a new series of outdoor, live events. Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater will be held in The Orpheum Theater's private lot. Join us for a day show of Americana folk music. Tickets are very limited to keep social distancing a priority. A ticket purchase will reserve your seats, but your personal pod placement will be first come first serve. Viola & the Brakemen is a band established in 2012 by singer/songwriter Brian White from Tucson. $40.00 - $80.00. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/sunshine-sessions-at-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-viola-and-the-brakemen-125248841657/.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555747216.
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/639401-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915261452.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!