Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, March 17
Women in Aerospace: Stories from the Smithsonian Collection: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 1928-774-6272; Free; Join us for a discussion of how women have worked from the very beginning of aviation to innovate, and how museums have documented their stories; https://go.evvnt.com/744664-0.
Wednesday Bingo: 7-9 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 774-7682; Wednesday Evening Bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/750977-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, March 18
Winter Snow Play Clean Up: 1-3 p.m. JW Powell/Lone Tree, Flagstaff. Join the City of Flagstaff Community Stewards Program for a Winter Snow Play Clean Up Event. Meet at JW Powell/Lonetree at 1:00 pm and then around 2:00 pm we will venture to Peakview Pullout, off HWY 180, just before Snowbowl Rd. Both locations are popular sledding spots and tend to accumulate litter. Wear weather appropriate clothing and extra traction for packed, slippery snow We will supply trash pickers, buckets, trash and recycling bags and safety vests. Questions: Marissa Molloy (928) 213-2152 or marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov.
NAMI Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; The National Alliance on Mental Illness peer-led support group for individuals experiencing a mental health condition and for those who love and support them; https://go.evvnt.com/752074-0.
Vibrant Pinterest Night: 6-8 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Thursday March 18th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vibrant-pinterest-night-tickets-142773887541.
