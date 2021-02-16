Tuesday, Feb. 16

Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 for more information and to receive the link for the class.

CCC Northern Arizona Home Brew Academy: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Online Virtual Event Via Zoom. Coconino Community College Community Education is proud to present the Northern Arizona Home Brew Academy.Have you ever wanted to be one of those cool brew masters working at a local Arizona brewery?Well now you can learn the craft from one of the best.CCC Northern Arizona Home Brew Academy6:30 - 7:30 p.m.Tuesdays, Feb. 16, Feb. 23, March 2 & March 9. $40 for all four (4) videoconference virtual online sessions Register online now for this inaugural program at https://ccc-virtual-noncredit.coursestorm.com/course/northern-arizona-home-brew-academy.Adam Harrington leads a four-week virtual course that will include live interactions, demonstrations and an introduction to the science, steps and supplies that make the art of brewing possible.Adam is the owner and operator of High Altitude Home Brew Supply and Bottle Shop in Flagstaff, Arizona. He is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and has been homebrewing since 2010. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education.