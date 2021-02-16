Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 for more information and to receive the link for the class.
CCC Northern Arizona Home Brew Academy: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Online Virtual Event Via Zoom. Coconino Community College Community Education is proud to present the Northern Arizona Home Brew Academy.Have you ever wanted to be one of those cool brew masters working at a local Arizona brewery?Well now you can learn the craft from one of the best.CCC Northern Arizona Home Brew Academy6:30 - 7:30 p.m.Tuesdays, Feb. 16, Feb. 23, March 2 & March 9. $40 for all four (4) videoconference virtual online sessions Register online now for this inaugural program at https://ccc-virtual-noncredit.coursestorm.com/course/northern-arizona-home-brew-academy.Adam Harrington leads a four-week virtual course that will include live interactions, demonstrations and an introduction to the science, steps and supplies that make the art of brewing possible.Adam is the owner and operator of High Altitude Home Brew Supply and Bottle Shop in Flagstaff, Arizona. He is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and has been homebrewing since 2010. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education.
Streaming: I Heart Pluto Festival: Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4zmFY211sXfEamwmsJcrYA, Flagstaff. The I Heart Pluto Festival is going virtual! Show your love for our frosty ninth planet that was discovered in cold and snowy Flagstaff, Arizona by Clyde Tombaugh 91 years ago on February 18, 1930.Tuesday, February 16 Pluto After New Horizons; 7p.m. MST; Dr. Will Grundy Wednesday, February 17; When the Moon Hits Your Eye; 7pm MST | NOFS Tour, with special welcome by Jim and Charlene Christy,Wednesday, February 17, Imagining Pluto: The Artist's Journey to Envision Pluto Through the Ages; 8p.mm MST; IAAA Artists Dr. Dan Durda, Marilynn Flynn, and Ron Miller | Link TBA; Thursday, February 18, Family Night at Pluto 6p.m. MST; Victoria Girgis,hursday, February 18, Following in Clyde's Footsteps: Pluto Discovery Day Tour; 7p.m. MST; Kevin Schindler, Thursday, February 18; We Heart Pluto; 8p.m. MST, Open Discussion.
Brain Power for Brain Injuries: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Brain injury? You can accelerate your healing. Attend a free online class to find out how; https://go.evvnt.com/731051-0.
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: 6-11:59 p.m.; Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-679-7144; Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/642824-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
"Leading With Love": Black History Month Virtual Presentation at Coconino Community College: 3-4:30 p.m. Online Virtual Event Via Zoom. Everyone is invited to attend "Leading With Love" - Black History Month virtual presentation at Coconino Community College. Virtual Online Webinar Via Zoom RSVP online and register at https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d9YKqjtWSaubB1XZUDpEjw. Free and open to the public, all are welcome to experience this webinar presentation by Ramses Ja who will be sharing his unique perspective of "Leading With Love".Ramses is a talented radio DJ, community educator, humanitarian, volunteer, advocate and entertainer.For more details, please contact CCC Student Life Coordinator, Derik.Yellowhair@COCONINO.EDU, call (928) 226-4242 or visit www.coconino.edu.
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639247-0.
Climate Emergency Open House: 6-7 p.m.; Virtual, Flagstaff; (928) 213-2145; Join the Sustainability Program on February 17, 6-7pm, for a live virtual Q&A session to hear updates to the Climate Plan, actions moving forward, and answers to all your Climate Emergency questions!; https://go.evvnt.com/730940-0.
