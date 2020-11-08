"Wunderkammer" Great Art on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with "Wunderkammer". The event will show at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre .Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time. "Wunderkammer" Cabinets of Curiosities is a journey to the most secret and hidden places on the planet, an exclusive look into the secret rooms where curiosities of every kind have been collected for hundreds of years. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$15 general admission; $12.50 for Film Sedona members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.