Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, March 20
Streaming | Messier Marathon International Star Party: 6:45 p.m.-6:30 a.m. Virtual Event, https://youtu.be/cBWGIPAJVVA, Flagstaff. Messier Marathon International Star Party. Join Lowell Observatory's Messier Marathon, an all-night virtual star party during which we'll hunt for all 110 objects in Charles Messier's famous catalog. These are among the most prominent deep-sky objects visible in the night sky. We'll broadcast live from the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/giovale-open-deck-observatory/), using our state-of-the-art PlaneWave telescope and shiny new MallinCam system. This Livestream will be simulcast on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/lowellobservatory).The party begins at 6:45 pm MST on March 20, just before local sunset here in Flagstaff, Arizona, and ends at 6:30 am MST on March 21, just after local sunrise. (Note: Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 am local time on March 14, but Arizona does not observe Daylight Savings. Outside of Arizona, the Messier Marathon begins at 8:30 pm EST/5:30 pm PST and ends at 9:30 am EDT/6:30 am PDT.)You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/cBWGIPAJVVA.
Free Tax Prep: appointment only - drop off and pick up; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; March 20, E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - drop off and pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728962-0.
Saturday Bingo: 12-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 774-7682; Saturday afternoon bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/749417-0.
Lunch & Learn: Postsecondary Options: 12-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-1803; The Northern Arizona College Resource Center (NACRC) is happy to present a Lunch & Learn: College and Career Readiness series! All ages and families welcome to these free workshops!; https://go.evvnt.com/740048-0.
Anthony Mazzella's Spring Equinox Concert: 7-9 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Anthony Mazzella will be returning to the stage for the first time in a year on Saturday, March 20. His last concert was actually at the Mary Fisher Theatre in March of 2020 so it will be a warm welcome back to the stage for this Spring Equinox Concert. Showtime will be 7 p.m. Seating is limited to allow for social distancing. Get your tickets early so you don't miss out on this extraordinary concert! The Mary D. Fisher Theatre follows all CDC guidelines for a safe, healthy theatrical experience.Over the past year Anthony has written new music on the piano and learned new songs on the guitar and he will be performing them on stage at this concert for the first time. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show and at the door. There will be limited seating to comply with health guidelines.For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
Sunday, March 21
"Blood Memory" Film Premiere: 1-3 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with the Verde Valley Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Blood Memory" on Sunday, March 21 and Thursday, March 25 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona. A survivor of America's Indian Adoption Era helps generations of displaced relatives find their way home through song and ceremony in "Blood Memory." Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
