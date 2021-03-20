Anthony Mazzella's Spring Equinox Concert: 7-9 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Anthony Mazzella will be returning to the stage for the first time in a year on Saturday, March 20. His last concert was actually at the Mary Fisher Theatre in March of 2020 so it will be a warm welcome back to the stage for this Spring Equinox Concert. Showtime will be 7 p.m. Seating is limited to allow for social distancing. Get your tickets early so you don't miss out on this extraordinary concert! The Mary D. Fisher Theatre follows all CDC guidelines for a safe, healthy theatrical experience.Over the past year Anthony has written new music on the piano and learned new songs on the guitar and he will be performing them on stage at this concert for the first time. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show and at the door. There will be limited seating to comply with health guidelines.For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.