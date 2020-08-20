Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers
Thursday, Aug. 20
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 21 | Guided by the Night: Can Animals See the Stars?: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, https://youtu.be/X0wj54IUpsY, Flagstaff. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. Human beings have always watched the skies, so it's not surprising that astronomy is the oldest of all sciences. But what about other animals: can they see the stars too? This week on Cosmic Coffee, Dr. Michael West will present evidence that some animals use the stars for hunting or migrating, while others lack the vision to be stargazers. Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9 am AZ/PT. https://youtu.be/X0wj54IUpsY.
Streaming | Interactive Stargazing: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, https://youtu.be/DC83C-llA3k, Flagstaff. Join Lowell Observatory educators on August 20th at 8:30 pm PDT at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) for a guided, interactive observing session. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14″ PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined. *Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Bankruptcy Webinar: 12-12:45 p.m. Filing for Bankruptcy? Join us for this free and informative AZCourtHelp Legal Talk by Kathryn Mahady of Aspey, Watkins & Diesel, PLLC online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
NAMI Support Groups: Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 606-6448. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition.
Drop In to Mindfulness: Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-235-5518. 6:30-8:15 p.m., This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Friday, Aug. 21
Writers Who Lunch virtual edition: 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table at the library's Facebook page.
