Thursday, Aug. 20

Streaming | Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 21 | Guided by the Night: Can Animals See the Stars?: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, https://youtu.be/X0wj54IUpsY, Flagstaff. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. Human beings have always watched the skies, so it's not surprising that astronomy is the oldest of all sciences. But what about other animals: can they see the stars too? This week on Cosmic Coffee, Dr. Michael West will present evidence that some animals use the stars for hunting or migrating, while others lack the vision to be stargazers. Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9 am AZ/PT. https://youtu.be/X0wj54IUpsY.