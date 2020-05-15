Child Custody During COVID-19: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on Child Custody during COVID-19 by family law attorney Ben Deguire online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.

Hypnotherapy for cancer patients: 2-3 p.m. Online/Zoom video call. Two Dates: Friday, May 15 and May 21. Hosted by the Cancer Support Community of Northern Arizona. For a healthy immune system, pain control and healing acceleration. Our bodies were created to heal automatically. The placebo effect is a well-accepted example of how the mind can positively affect the body. This workshop will show you how you can activate the body's natural healing ability by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy, one of the fastest-growing fields that facilitates and promotes human change, improvement and achievement, allowing people to reach their full potential. Part 1: Explanation of how hypnotherapy can strengthen your immune system (15 min). Part 2: Hypnotherapy Session (25 min). Part 3: Q-and-A. Register athttps://cscaz.gnosishosting.net/Events/Calendar.

Saturday, May 16