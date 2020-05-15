Friday, May 15
Coconino Community College 2020 Virtual Commencement Online Ceremony: 2-3 p.m. Congratulations Coconino Community College graduating Class of 2020. The CCC 2020 Virtual Commencement Online Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on the college homepage at www.coconino.edu. Free and open to the public. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend online. Please feel free to share student stories, photos and videos on social media along with the hashtag #CCCGrads2020. Click these links for more details www.coconino.edu/commencement, or www.coconino.edu/news/872-ccc-commencement-nurse-pinning-ceremonies-go-virtual.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Noon-1:30 p.m. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Drawing the Land: 10 a.m. Virtual. The landscape of Northern Arizona has inspired artists for more than 100 years. Now, it's your turn. Museum of Northern Arizona Fine Art Curator Alan Petersen presents a brief lesson in landscape sketching to inspire you to go outside and draw. This video will stream live on MNA's Facebook and then be available there after the class. info@musnaz.org. https://www.facebook.com/events/215967166370653/.
Child Custody During COVID-19: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on Child Custody during COVID-19 by family law attorney Ben Deguire online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Hypnotherapy for cancer patients: 2-3 p.m. Online/Zoom video call. Two Dates: Friday, May 15 and May 21. Hosted by the Cancer Support Community of Northern Arizona. For a healthy immune system, pain control and healing acceleration. Our bodies were created to heal automatically. The placebo effect is a well-accepted example of how the mind can positively affect the body. This workshop will show you how you can activate the body's natural healing ability by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy, one of the fastest-growing fields that facilitates and promotes human change, improvement and achievement, allowing people to reach their full potential. Part 1: Explanation of how hypnotherapy can strengthen your immune system (15 min). Part 2: Hypnotherapy Session (25 min). Part 3: Q-and-A. Register athttps://cscaz.gnosishosting.net/Events/Calendar.
Saturday, May 16
At Home with The Orpheum Theater: A Dave Logan Band Live Stream: 8 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. The third in a series of live streaming concerts, produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona features The Dave Logan Band. The live stream will be broadcast on Facebook through The Orpheum's page https://www.facebook.com/OrpheumFlag). This live stream is sponsored by Discover Flagstaff as a fundraiser to keep The Orpheum Theater alive through this hard time and ready to reopen to the public as soon as possible. You can donate to keep the music alive now: GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: Red Rock State Park, 4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona. In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces over 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. https://www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone Conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number (425) 436-6355. Access Code 703117#
