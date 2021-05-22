Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, May 22
Goal Hiking with Richelle Spears: 9 a.m.-noon; Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; $12; It's time for another goal hike!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/goal-hiking-with-richelle-spears-tickets-149816570395.
Boundless – Spring Dance Festival:1-2 p.m.; BBVA Bank, 2 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-526-9403; Canyon Movement Company’s Spring Dance Festival “Boundless” in the parking lot of BBVA . featuring Canyon Movement Company, Velocity Dance Company and DMJ dance collective from Showlow. Two shows 1&3.
AWWE Presents: A Free In-Person Bird Walk: 2-5 p.m.; Rogers Lake County Natural Area, Woody Mountain Road/Forest Service Road 231, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Meet at Rogers Lake Natural (https://coconino.az.gov/689/Rogers-Lake-County-Natural-Area) area entrance sign. Bring your binoculars, face mask, sturdy shoes, a sunhat, a notebook and pencil, and camera! Participants will hike 2 miles roundtrip. Learn more about AWWE, the Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience, at azwatchwildlife.com (https://www.azwatchwildlife.com/) . Contact Jessica Simmons at jsimmons@coconino.az.gov. Equipment is not provided -- participants must bring their own. Participants must wear a mask when unable to maintain 6 ft of physical distancing. Program Age Category Multigenerational Location Rogers Lake County Natural Area at Rogers Lake County Natural Area Instructor CCPR Staff; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fclasses%2Fawwe-presents-a-free-in-person-bird-walk-2021?cmp=39-34-464039.
Basic Archery Clinic: 4-7 p.m.; Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Learn the basics of bows and arrows, using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. This introductory program emphasizes understanding the terminology and equipment, shooting safety, and developing basic archery skills. Most importantly, there will be plenty of hands-on fun! No previous archery experience necessary. The cost for this program is $28* for Adults (18 and older) and $17 for Youth (8 - 17 years old). There is a non-refundable credit card processing fee applied at check-out. Skip the processing fee by registering and paying with cash or a check at the Parks & Recreation Office (https://coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation) , located at Fort Tuthill County Park (https://coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park) . COVID-19 Modifications: Participants, staff, and any family spectators must wear masks during the activity. Participants must use the same equipment throughout the clinic. Staff will clean and disinfect equipment before and after each clinic. The program capacity has been reduced to a maximum of 10 participants. Participants may be split into two groups to reduce the number of shooters on the shooting line at one time. * Hand sanitizer will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own as well. Participants will be asked to physically distance from those not in their family/pod. * Participants and spectators will be asked a short health questionnaire to determine if either have symptoms related to COVID-19. They will also have their temperature taken with a contactless thermometer prior to the activity beginning. All archery equipment is provided. Sunscreen, snacks/lunch, and water are highly recommended. Program Age Category Multigenerational Location Archery Range at Fort Tuthill County Park Instructor CCPR Staff; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fmartial-arts%2Farchery-classes%2Fbasic-archery-clinic-2021?cmp=39-34-464039.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, May 23
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor Farmers Market in the heart of downtown Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/782527-0.
