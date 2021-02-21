Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Feb. 21
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, Feb. 22
Free Tax Prep: appointment only,; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Feb. 22, Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - Drop off and Pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728943-0.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6-7 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St; https://go.evvnt.com/642867-0.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636437-0.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 pm
Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Brain Power for Brain Injuries: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Brain injury? You can accelerate your healing. Attend a free online class to find out how; https://go.evvnt.com/731052-0.
"Being Julia" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the sensational acclaimed film "Being Julia" on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre." Being Julia" features an award-winning all-star cast, including Annette Bening, Jeremy Irons, Michael Gambon and Shaun Evans. Annette Bening was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress and won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in "Being Julia"."Being Julia," based on W. Somerset Maugham's "Theatre" and adapted by Academy Award-winner Ronald Harwood ("The Pianist"), is an intoxicating combination of wicked comedy and smart drama, starring Bening as the beautiful and beguiling actress Julia Lambert.Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
