Kaibab National Forest Archaeology Month Petroglyph Hikes to Keyhole Sink: 2-4 p.m. Oak Hill Snowplay area, Route 66, Parks. Kaibab National Forest archaeologists and volunteers will lead educational hikes to the Keyhole Sink Petroglyph site. The hike is approximately 3/4-mile walk each way, and the terrain is rocky and can be muddy. Wear cold and wet weather apparel, appropriate hiking shoes, hat, and sunscreen; also bring water. Be prepared to get wet as a waterfall often cascades off the lava flow requiring crossing in ankle deep water to access the petroglyphs. From Flagstaff, take I-40 west to Exit 178, turn right at top of ramp and then left on to Rt. 66. Drive west on Rt. 66 about 4 miles to the Oak Hill Snow Play Area. From Williams, drive east on I-40 to Exit 171, and at top of ramp make a left and then a quick right onto Rt. 66. Drive east on Rt. 66 about 2 miles to the Oak Hill Snow Play Area. Free. (928) 635-5600.