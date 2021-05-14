Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, May 14
Virtual Musical Kabbalat Shabbat Service: 7-8 p.m. Rabbi Erica & Eric Kaye Lead a musical & spiritual Shabbat ServiceLev Shalom Friday Evening Shabbat (Service) T'fillahFriday, May 14, 2021 6:30 pm schmoozing & 7:00 pm Service — T'fillahPlease feel free to invite your friends & family! Join Zoom Meetinghttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81899520192?pwd=Y0poWFR6UFFrVWdLbWRZNWlJUkdXQT09 Congregation Lev Shalom, info@levshalomaz.org, 9285278747. http://www.levshalomaz.org.
West Coast Plato Workshop: 7 a.m.- 1 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; Join this year's WCPW for discussions and examinations of Plato's Sophist; https://go.evvnt.com/780677-0.
Youth Silks Showcase: 4:30-5:30 p.m.; 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Studio B, Suite 150, Flagstaff; $12; Welcome in the summer season with this beautiful showcase featuring Momentum Aerial's Youth and Teen Silks student performers; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-silks-showcase-tickets-153377260515.
Adult Silks Showcase: 6:30-7:45 p.m.; Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Studio B, Suite 150, Flagstaff; $12; Join us for a beautiful performance featuring all 11 classes of adult silks students this semester!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-silks-showcase-tickets-153382482133.
'Georgetown' Sedona Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "Georgetown" showing May 14-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Georgetown" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Academy Award winners Christoph Waltz (who also directed the film) and Vanessa Redgrave, and Academy Award nominee Annette Bening. Ulrich Mott, an eccentric social climber, seduces and marries a wealthy older widow, Elsa Brecht. Although Mott is three decades younger than his wife, they join forces to dominate the political and social circles of Washington, DC by throwing lavish events at their townhouse in the fashionable suburb of Georgetown. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, May 15
Streaming | National Astronomy Day 2021: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/tKW1P4Q0rjo, Flagstaff. National Astronomy Day 2021. On Saturday, May 15, Lowell Observatory is hosting a livestream in celebration of National Astronomy Day and the 125th anniversary of the historic Clark Telescope! Starting at 8:30pm PDT, join Lowell educators at the Clark Telescope for live looks at the Sombrero Galaxy, the first object that was observed to have Red Shift by Vesto Slipher! Lowell astronomer Deidre Hunter will discuss the Sombrero's importance to Slipher's research on what we know today as galaxies, her own modern-day galaxy research, and how she got interested in astronomy. You'll also hear all about the Clark's fascinating history and its place in popular culture. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/tKW1P4Q0rjo.
Garden Workshop and Food Stories Series: Intro to High Altitude Gardening: 10-11 a.m.; 900 S. O'Leary St., 900 S. O'Leary St., Flagstaff; Free; Join us for a series of FREE garden and food related workshops throughout the growing season hosted at the city-sponsored community gardens; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/garden-workshop-and-food-stories-series-intro-to-high-altitude-gardening-tickets-152442255891.
Youth / Teen Lyra Performance: 2 p.m.; Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Studio B, Suite 150, Flagstaff; $12; Welcome in the summer season with this beautiful showcase featuring Momentum Aerial's Youth and Teen lyra student performers; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-teen-lyra-performance-tickets-153383404893.
Youth / Teen Trapeze Performance: 4-5 p.m.; Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Studio B, Suite 150, Flagstaff; $12; Welcome in the summer season with this beautiful showcase featuring Momentum Aerial's Youth and Teen trapeze student performers; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-teen-trapeze-performance-tickets-153385874279.
Adult Trapeze Performance: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Studio B, Suite 150, Flagstaff; $12; Welcome in the summer season with this beautiful showcase featuring Momentum Aerial's adult trapeze student performers; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-trapeze-performance-tickets-153385274485.
