Friday, April 17

Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. Three simple guided meditations that can be practiced by anyone. With regular practice, these meditations help us to experience mental clarity and inner peace by meditating on our mind itself. Each class will include a short teaching on a specific meditation tip as well as how to integrate that meditation into your daily life. epc@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.

TILT: The Virtual Experience: 12 p.m. Dark Sky Aerial has partnered with the Flagstaff Family Food Center. Join Dark Sky Aerial and donate to support a critical service in the Northern Arizona community. Starting on Monday, April 13, and ending on Friday, April 17, Dark Sky Aerial will release one scene of TILT: Truth is a Vantage Point, per day in sequential order on www.darkskyaerial.org. $15 donation to FFFC Suggested. http://www.darkskyaerial.org.