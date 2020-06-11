Thursday, Jun 11
East Flagstaff Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave. (928)213-2331. Noon-1:30 p.m., Come feed yourself and your writing with writer in residence Jenn Guyer and the Flagstaff writing community. Visit the library Facebook page for more.
Threat Multiplier - COVID & Climate Impacts on Northern Arizona Fire Season: 1-3 p.m. Free. We welcome guest speakers Carly Phillips and Tim Carter to present and discuss the concerns northern Arizona faces this fire season with COVID-19 and climate impacts, and wildfires. Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance, Union of Concerned Scientists, Elders Climate Lobby, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute welcome guest speakers Carly Phillips, Kendall Fellow with the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, and Tim Carter, Coconino County Emergency Management Specialist. This online presentation is free and will include opportunity for Q&A. Visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAodu2rrzIoGdL6dHJOrY4SpB9MdCp0KE6_
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: New World, New Threats - Russia’s Quest for Power: 5:30-7 p.m., Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community. https://nau.edu/SBS/Summer-Seminar-Series/
Private Shopping at Mountain Sports Flagstaff ~ Evening Edition (6:15-7 p.m.): 24 N. San Francisco St. Tickets $25. Private shopping at Arizona's premier Patagonia Dealer, Mountain Sports Flagstaff. With social distancing in mind and a clean and safe environment as the upmost priority, we will welcome one person (with up to one guest) in store for a once in a lifetime private shopping experience. With your $25 reservation, you will receive: $25 Mountain Sports Flagstaff gift card 45 minutes of private shopping with our team A clean and sanitized shopping environment to enjoy on your own (or with one guest). Refreshments (beer, wine or bubbly water) while you shop.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game
Friday, June 12
Friday, June 12

There are no submitted events for this date.
