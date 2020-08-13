Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers
Thursday, Aug. 13
Black History in our Backyard: 7-8:30 p.m. Online. Join the Roving Rangers for a special online interpretive program. It may seem like Black history is something that happened in other parts of the country, but Arizona has a unique Black history of its own. From Buffalo Soldiers and Lumberjacks to recent stories in our own backyard. Margaret Hangan, originally from Claremont, California, has been the Forest Archaeologist on the Kaibab National Forest for 12 years. She aids the Williams Historic Photo Project: Gateway to Williams History. This program expands on her Ask a Ranger column last month. https://azdailysun.com/news/local/enviro/ask-a-ranger-black-american-history-in-our-own-backyard/article_25014257-3362-5699-9ab5-f1c78785af50.html or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/CoconinoPresentation.
Are you Prepared for a Health Emergency?: 9-9:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk on Life-Care Planning by Alexandra Shroufe, PC of Shroufe Law at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 tests/pruebas: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Cada dia, Lunes-Viernes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., gratis. Free. COVID-19 testing daily, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Four Peaks For Teachers Teacher Kit Pickups - Fry's Food (Flagstaff): 201 N. Switzer Canyon Drive, Flagstaff. 3-5 p.m., Free. Teachers looking to reserve a free school supply kit as part of the 2020 Four Peaks For Teachers initiative can do so here.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: "Civility in American Politics": 928-523-2672. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community. Spend an evening with Dr. Glen Smith, a professor in the University of North Georgia's Department of Political Science & International Affairs, as he presents "Civility in American Politics." Q & A to follow. Free and open to the public. For event details, Zoom Meeting link and series schedule visit http://bit.ly/2I6MFTM
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
Drop In to Mindfulness: Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-235-5518. 6:30-8:15 p.m., This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_videoMonday,
Friday, Aug. 14
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library Zoom videoconference. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Visit the library on Facebook for more information or to join.
