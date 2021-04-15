Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, April 15
Vibrant Night: 6-8 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Thursday April 15th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vibrant-night-tickets-148646177719.
Girl In The Iron Box: How An Arizona Kidnapping Stumped Hoover’s FBI: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928 774 6272; Free; At 3 o’clock on April 25, 1934, six-year-old June Robles stepped inside a Ford sedan and disappeared. Join us for a chilling synopsis of the award-winning book, Girl in the Iron Box; https://go.evvnt.com/760015-0.
Todd Sheaffer & Chris Thompson - Live at The Museum Club: 6-9 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; $35 to $200; Join us at Northern Arizona's premiere roadhouse; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/todd-sheaffer-chris-thompson-live-at-the-museum-club-flagstaff-az-tickets-147857829749.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, April 16
COVID VACCINES Mon/Wed/Fri Mornings: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Vera Whole Health - Flagstaff, 1500 E. Cedar Ave., #80, Flagstaff; Free; COVID VACCINES MON - WED - FRI MORNINGS; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-vaccines-monwedfri-mornings-tickets-150236085175.
Family Friday: Germination: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; This Friday we visit the Colton Community Garden to learn about seeds and how gardeners create the conditions they need to grow into healthy plants; https://go.evvnt.com/735170-0.
Sweat & Sip: a Pop Up Fitness Event: 5-6:30 p.m.; New Roots Personal Training, 2412 N. Third St., Flagstaff; $15; Joining forces with New Roots Fitness Co; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweat-sip-a-pop-up-fitness-event-tickets-146672582643.
Fish Fry: 5-8 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Friday Fish Fry hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary; https://go.evvnt.com/759239-0.
"Collective" Film Premiere: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the Academy Award-nominated "Collective" showing April 16-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Collective" is nominated for two Academy Awards, Best Documentary Feature Film and Best International Feature Film at this year's Oscars. "Collective" is a gripping, real-time docu-thriller that follows a heroic team of journalists as they expose shocking corruption in the Romanian national health-care system. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Crip Camp" Film Screenings: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the Academy Award-nominated "Crip Camp" showing April 16-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Crip Camp" is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at this year's Oscars.In the early 1970s, teenagers with disabilities faced a future shaped by isolation, discrimination and institutionalization. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"My Octopus Teacher" Film Screenings: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the Academy Award-nominated "My Octopus Teacher" showing April 16-20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."My Octopus Teacher" is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at this year's Oscars.Shot over eight years, with 3000 hours of footage, "My Octopus Teacher" documents a never-before-seen unique friendship and interaction between a human and an octopus. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
