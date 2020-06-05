At Home with The Orpheum Theater: An F-Town Sound Live Stream: 7 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave. At Home with The Orpheum Theater presents: F-Town Sound, Mobile Funk Rescue Unit. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater is made possible by Lowell Observatory, and also very generous contributions. Western Funk meets Latin Groove. Wanna dance with a freight train? F-Town Sound got you! Drawing from influences of Calexico, Jenny and the Mexicats, Tower of Power, Paul Simon, The Cat Empire, and more. Featuring Flagstaff's very own @golightly_music and Dina of Rock Nine on vocals coupled with the deepest rhythm section this side of Sunnyside, and Flagstaff's loudest horn section. The show will be broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's page. At Home with The Orpheum Theater is produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona as a fundraiser to keep you local, independent venue alive. You can donate to #SaveOurStages here: GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff. PayPal: orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater-f-town-sound-105185312100/.