Monday, June 14

Outdoor Adventure Summer Camp - Week 1: Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Monday - Friday 9 am - 4 pm Fort Tuthill County Park. Ages 8-13 Theme week: Nature Rocks! Examples of Activities: Archery, Gems and Minerals Club, Beta Bouldering Gym, and Lava Tubes. Coconino County Parks and Recreation is excited to accept registrations for the Outdoor Adventure Summer Day Camp! Due to COVID-19, there are some changes to camp this year: Most activities will occur outdoors at Fort Tuthill County Park. There will be fewer field trips this year. In the event we do have a field trip, 12-passenger vans will be used to transport campers. Vans will be disinfected by staff after use. The maximum number of campers has been reduced to 15 campers per week. Staff and campers are asked to follow cloth face coverings guidelines. Camp will include curbside check-in and check-out. All campers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature taken by staff with a contactless thermometer before being accepted into camp each day. Coconino County Parks & Recreation does not offer refunds due to illness, including a COVID-19 outbreak. There is a non-refundable credit card processing fee applied at check-out. Skip the processing fee by registering and paying with cash or a check at the Parks & Recreation Office (https://coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation) , located at Fort Tuthill County Park (https://coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park) . Program Age Category Youth & Teen Location Fort Tuthill County Park at Fort Tuthill County Park Instructor CCPR Staff Schedule From: Jun 13 2021 to Jun 17 2021 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 am to 4 pm; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fclasses%2Foutdoor-adventure-summer-camp-week-1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039.