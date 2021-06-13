Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, June 13
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor farmers market in the heart of downtown Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/782530-0.
High Country Humane Dog Adoption Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; The Toasted Owl E. Side, 5200 E. Cortland Blvd., Flagstaff; 928-526-0742; Find your new furry best friend!; https://go.evvnt.com/799863-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, June 14
High School Hire Summer Camp + Job Fair: 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.; Moonshot at NACET Accelerator Building (Building B), 2201 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; 928-707-1523; $50; High School Hire is a 5-Day (half-day) interactive day camp for high school students culminating in a job fair with local employers. June 14-18, 2021; https://go.evvnt.com/778002-0.
The Fall and Rise of Arizona's Elk: 12:15-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-779-4395; Virtual Lecture; https://go.evvnt.com/798013-0.
Outdoor Adventure Summer Camp - Week 1: Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Monday - Friday 9 am - 4 pm Fort Tuthill County Park. Ages 8-13 Theme week: Nature Rocks! Examples of Activities: Archery, Gems and Minerals Club, Beta Bouldering Gym, and Lava Tubes. Coconino County Parks and Recreation is excited to accept registrations for the Outdoor Adventure Summer Day Camp! Due to COVID-19, there are some changes to camp this year: Most activities will occur outdoors at Fort Tuthill County Park. There will be fewer field trips this year. In the event we do have a field trip, 12-passenger vans will be used to transport campers. Vans will be disinfected by staff after use. The maximum number of campers has been reduced to 15 campers per week. Staff and campers are asked to follow cloth face coverings guidelines. Camp will include curbside check-in and check-out. All campers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature taken by staff with a contactless thermometer before being accepted into camp each day. Coconino County Parks & Recreation does not offer refunds due to illness, including a COVID-19 outbreak. There is a non-refundable credit card processing fee applied at check-out. Skip the processing fee by registering and paying with cash or a check at the Parks & Recreation Office (https://coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation) , located at Fort Tuthill County Park (https://coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park) . Program Age Category Youth & Teen Location Fort Tuthill County Park at Fort Tuthill County Park Instructor CCPR Staff Schedule From: Jun 13 2021 to Jun 17 2021 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 am to 4 pm; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fclasses%2Foutdoor-adventure-summer-camp-week-1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-153733100843.
Tuesday, June 15
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Boys GameBreaker Lacrosse Camp at Northern Arizona University:
Northern Arizona University, 1899 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; 800-944-7112; Free; ; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fsports-health%2Fcamps%2Fboys-gamebreaker-lacrosse-camp-at-northern-arizona-university-2021?cmp=39-34-464039.
47th Annual Arizona Rural Health Conference - Hybrid Conference:
7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; High Country Conference Center, 201 W. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; $1,500 to $500; The AzRHC is one of the longest continually running rural health conference in the U.S. Join us virtually or in-person in Flagstaff, AZ; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/47th-annual-arizona-rural-health-conference-hybrid-conference-tickets-150781755289.
