Saturday, May 2

At Home with The Orpheum Theater: A Tow'rs Duet Live Stream: 8 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave. The first in a series of live streaming concerts, produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona features Tow'rs. The live stream will be broadcast on Facebook through The Orpheum's page (https://www.facebook.com/OrpheumFlag). This live stream is sponsored by Discover Flagstaff as a fundraiser to keep The Orpheum Theater alive through this hard time and ready to reopen to the public as soon as possible. You can donate to keep the music alive now:GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-

Streaming | National Astronomy Day: 6-8 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Celebrate National Astronomy Day with Lowell Observatory at 6pm AZ/Pacific. Live talks from Lowell astronomers and educators will look at astronomy as both a profession and a hobby that inspires us all. Topics include getting started in astronomy while everyone is at home practicing social distancing and doing at-home astronomy activities for kids. The live stream will wrap up with a preview of the coming week's celestial events, including a look at the dance of the planets Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel!https://youtu.be/cKA2q6UkI5U.