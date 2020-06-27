Saturday, June 27

At Home With The Orpheum Theater: Viola & The Brakemen: 8 p.m. virtual show. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater is made possible by Suddenlink and also your very generous contributions. Featuring Viola and The Brakemen, the show will be broadcast starting at 8 p.m. on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's page and The Orpheum Presents YouTube Channel. The Orpheum Theater has been closed since mid-March and we will be one of the last able to reopen. With the entire industry at a standstill, our coworkers, employees, and artists are staring down the terrifying prospect of being entirely without employment for an indefinite period of time. Visit nivassoc.org for more information on how you can help save independent music venues across the country. Viola & the Brakemen is a band established in 2012 by singer\songwriter Brian White from Tucson and consists of Matthew Tress, Matthew Robinson, Jessica Ludwig and Steve Geise.