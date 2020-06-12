Friday, June 12
'Resistance' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to re-open its Mary D. Fisher Theatre with the northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed new film "Resistance" — starring Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Ed Harris — showing June 12-18. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is re-opening following CDC guidelines and social distance seating at a limited capacity with the approval of Governor Doug Ducey and his staff. "Resistance" traces how a revolutionary, selfless act of courage forever changed countless lives — and how a group of unsung heroes risked everything to rise above hatred and oppression. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 12, 13, 17 and 18; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 14, 15 and 16. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Sometimes Always Never' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to re-open its Mary D. Fisher Theatre with the northern Arizona premiere of the quirky new mystery/comedy "Sometimes Always Never" showing June 12-18. "Sometimes Always Never" is a story about redemption, family, and finding the right words. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 12, 13, 17 and 18; and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 14, 15 and 16.Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video. 7-10 p.m. Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Saturday, June 13
Save Schultz Meadow Signature Drive: 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 928-380-9537. Petition signature collecting to Save Schultz Meadow from development - Buffalo Park, Thorpe Park and Cheshire Park.
At Home with The Orpheum Theater: Tha 'Yoties Live Stream: 7 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater is made possible by Flagstaff Music Festival and also your very generous contributions. Featuring Tha 'Yoties, the show will be broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's page. Tha 'Yoties are a Reggae/Rock band from Flagstaff, IrieZona. The band is notable for their lively performances, catchy melodies, and conscious message. Their signature 'IrieZona Reggae-Rock' sound is greatly influenced by the cultures and concerns of the Native American populations of the Four Corners region. Molly Baker, marketing.orpheum@gmail.com, 928-556-1580. $5. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater-tha-yoties-106017140120/.
Virtual STEAM Second Saturday: Forest Fitness: 2-3 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. Learn about forest ecosystems and how they respond to fire with environmental educator Lorie Cavalli. If you watch the livestream on the MNA Facebook page you can ask questions. Suggested activities and hiking guides for families will be provided as a download from musnaz.org. kristan Hutchison, Kristan@musnaz.org, 928-774-5211. http://musnaz.org.
Honeygirl Live at The Museum Club: 8:30-11:55 p.m. The Museum Club, 3404 E Route 66, Flagstaff. Arizona Country Music Sensation, Honeygirl, will be live at The Museum Club Joey Bullis, projectstandalone@gmail.com, 928-310-2333. $10.
