Friday, June 12

'Resistance' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to re-open its Mary D. Fisher Theatre with the northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed new film "Resistance" — starring Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Ed Harris — showing June 12-18. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is re-opening following CDC guidelines and social distance seating at a limited capacity with the approval of Governor Doug Ducey and his staff. "Resistance" traces how a revolutionary, selfless act of courage forever changed countless lives — and how a group of unsung heroes risked everything to rise above hatred and oppression. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 12, 13, 17 and 18; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 14, 15 and 16. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

'Sometimes Always Never' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to re-open its Mary D. Fisher Theatre with the northern Arizona premiere of the quirky new mystery/comedy "Sometimes Always Never" showing June 12-18. "Sometimes Always Never" is a story about redemption, family, and finding the right words. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 12, 13, 17 and 18; and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 14, 15 and 16.Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.