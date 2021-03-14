"Quartet" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the sensational acclaimed film "Quartet" on Monday, March 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Quartet" is the third film in a month-long tribute to Dame Maggie Smith with a special "Maggie Mondays" series in March featuring a different Maggie Smith film every Monday."Quartet,"directed by Dustin Hoffman, stars Maggie Smith, Tom Courtenay, Billy Connolly and Pauline Collins and features Michael Gambon. Smith was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.